Zooey Deschanel net worth in 2021: Actress’ fortune explored as she purchases ’dream home’ with Jonathan Scott

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have bought a new house together, and it is currently under renovation. The pair shared the news in the latest issue of the magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

Scott and Deschanel will share the new house alongside their children in Los Angeles, which they closed back in 2020. According to an essay by the former on the 9th issue of Reveal:

“Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths towards the happiness we’d been seeking our whole lives.”

Following their marriage, the couple was looking for the best house, and they eventually chose a Georgian-style house designed in 1938 by architect Gerard Colcord. They closed the place in June 2020 and planned to return by Christmas after the bathrooms were redecorated.

However, the renovation was not easy since there was water damage and other old and poor-quality updates. There was also a new and mandatory earthquake code for California, which all citizens must agree to.

Zooey Deschanel’s net worth explored

Zooey Deschanel is a famous actress, model, and musician known for her roles in comedy films like The New Guy, Failure to Launch, 500 Days of Summer, and more.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 41-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. Deschanel’s successful career in the entertainment industry has been her primary source of income.

The Yes Man actress earned $125,000 per episode while appearing on the famous sitcom, New Girl. She made almost $9 million in 2012 after appearing in several films and TV series.

The Bones star and her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, purchased a home in Manhattan Beach, California, for $4.6 million in 2015. Following their separation, they sold the house for $4.7 million.

The former couple had also purchased another house in Manhattan Beach for $5.6 million in 2017 and sold it for $6 million in November 2019.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott relationship timeline

The pair met for the first time in 2019 while shooting for an episode of Carpool Karaoke, making their relationship official in August 2019.

Zooey Deschanel first tied the knot with Ben Gibbard in 2009. She applied for divorce in 2011, and it was finalized in 2012.

The Saturday Night Live host then got engaged to Jacob Pechenik in 2015, and they married the same year. They welcomed two children, Elsie Otter in 2015 and Charlie Wolf in 2017. The pair announced their separation in 2019, and the divorce was finalized in 2020.

