Chicago 4th of July weekend: Mass shootings and gun violence rocks celebrations across state

Over the July 4 holiday weekend in Chicago, several people died and many were injured as the number of gun violence cases suddenly shot up. Pockets of the city were rocked by incidents of people taking the law into their own hands.

A seemingly random string of violence in Chicago joined other mass-shooting incidents this year, notably at a Texas school and the racial massacre of Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket.

Reportedly, over the extended July 4 weekend of last year, 19 people were killed, and over 100 people were shot. Chicago police Supt. David Brown had warned residents ahead of the long weekend that they should anticipate seeing a greater police presence in their neighborhoods to stop a recurrence of last year's spike in crime.

Sadly, according to Street Pastor Donovan Price's team, the violence is still expected to continue. He added:

"I hate to say we wait for it or we expect it. The Fourth of July weekend has proven itself to be what's going to be. The numbers aren't what they were last year. However, that is not a sign that it's getting better. That's just the ebb and flow of violence."

The following are the latest mass murders through gun violence in Chicago that took place over the July 4 weekend. This includes the shooting at Highland Park, the most recent mass killing that struck a particularly symbolic note.

The shooter chose to attack a parade celebrating the nation's anniversary. The frequent nature of gun-related violence in America has become a focal point of the narrative after the tragedy.

Tim Doke @tdokester My heart goes out to those touched by today’s shooting in Chicago’s Highland Park neighborhood. My heart goes out to those touched by today’s shooting in Chicago’s Highland Park neighborhood. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8mOVnJ31jW

5 hurt in Chicago's Parkway Garden

Monday morning's gunfire in Parkway Gardens left five individuals injured, according to Chicago police. At 12:13 in the morning, a gunshot rang out in the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive while the victims were on the street.

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot @chicagosmayor The tragedy unfolding in Highland Park is devastating. I have been in contact with Mayor Rotering and have offered our support, and the Chicago Police Department is providing assistance. We grieve with the families of the deceased and injured as well as The tragedy unfolding in Highland Park is devastating. I have been in contact with Mayor Rotering and have offered our support, and the Chicago Police Department is providing assistance. We grieve with the families of the deceased and injured as well as

According to authorities, a 17-year-old teenager injured in the arm during gunfire was sent to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

Four other men were injured during the violence and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in varying conditions. Their ages range 19-30.

According to police, the shooter may have been riding in a black SUV. Currently, no one has been taken into custody. Authorities are actively pursuing several leads.

Multiple people were wounded in the Chicago Chinatown attack

R A W S A L E R T S @rawsalerts : Multiple people shot in Chinatown in downtown Chicago



#Chicago l #Illinois



Right now Multiple authorities are at the scene where multiple people have been shot in middle of Chinatown in Chicago where they are reporting possibly 3 or more victims have been shot #BREAKING : Multiple people shot in Chinatown in downtown ChicagoRight now Multiple authorities are at the scene where multiple people have been shot in middle of Chinatown in Chicago where they are reporting possibly 3 or more victims have been shot 🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people shot in Chinatown in downtown Chicago📌#Chicago l #IllinoisRight now Multiple authorities are at the scene where multiple people have been shot in middle of Chinatown in Chicago where they are reporting possibly 3 or more victims have been shot https://t.co/NbrlmF2tQj

A woman was murdered and a shooter was among two other people wounded in a gunfight Friday night in Chinatown, according to the police.

Two people, including a shooter, were hurt on Friday night. Around 10:50 pm, two gunmen engaged in gunfire in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police reports suggest a 24-year-old woman was allegedly shot in the torso. Shortly after, she was taken to the Stroger Hospital. She was declared dead on arrival.

A second woman, 42, was shot in the hand and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center. One of the shooters, a 38-year-old man, was critically wounded after being shot in the buttocks and was brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

10-year-old wounded in his Englewood Home

Jim Stedman @Retcapt117 This is sad.

Englewood, one of the most violent and crime-laden areas of Chicago.

NOTE: all of that vacant property was once homes and small apartment bldgs.

Summer of Joy. FULL This is sad. Englewood, one of the most violent and crime-laden areas of Chicago. NOTE: all of that vacant property was once homes and small apartment bldgs.Summer of Joy. FULL https://t.co/8KbMbryscI

When gunshots were fired through the side of his Englewood home Sunday night, a 10-year-old was struck while sitting in his bedroom.

Around 10:40 pm, the youngster was hit by a stray bullet that entered the side of the house. According to authorities, the victim was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Comers Children's Hospital.

6 killed in mass shooting at July 4 parade

A deadly July 4 parade shooting in Illinois left six people dead and another 24 injured. A manhunt is underway for the shooter, who is thought to have fired from a roof above the celebrations.

Around 10 minutes after Independence Day celebrations began on Monday at 10:00 am, gunfire broke out at the Highland Park parade.

Police named Robert Crimo as the person of interest on Monday. According to Highland Park Police Commander Chris O'Neill, the suspect was a white male, 18-20 years old, with long black hair, a tiny physique, and a white or blue t-shirt.

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo BREAKING: Robert "Bobby" Crimo III has been identified as the person of interest in the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois (near Chicago). Six were killed & dozens injured at the July 4th holiday parade massacre. #HighlandPark BREAKING: Robert "Bobby" Crimo III has been identified as the person of interest in the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois (near Chicago). Six were killed & dozens injured at the July 4th holiday parade massacre. #HighlandPark https://t.co/sgjxB0G6aT

According to Sgt, the gunman appears to have set up a sniper position on the rooftop. Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

According to Mr. Covelli, the injured victims' situations ranged from critical to serious.

In a later update, Mr. Covelli added that the suspect might still be in the city or have left the area.

Police claimed that even though they found a powerful gun at the site, they still believed the suspect to be armed and dangerous. Reportedly, residents have been advised to remain indoors.

According to Mr. Covelli, more than 100 members of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are engaged in the investigation.

The incident occurred the same day that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference to express her gratitude to the city's police authorities. She reminded the residents to thank the police officers.

"We need to remember every single day on every single watch, our brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department are out there literally risking their lives for our safety."

Lightfoot was joined by Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Department (CPD), who predicted that the July 4 holiday will be a challenging weekend for law enforcement.

"There's no reason why everyone can't enjoy the holiday and every event safely. Parents, please please know where your children are. Don't leave them to the government to be the parents of your kids. We need you, parents, please, to help us make sure your young people are safe."

Citing incidents of gun violence, President Joe Biden stated that either assault rifles should be banned in the US to safeguard children and families or the purchasing age should be raised from 18 to 21 in light of the rising number of gun violence occurrences in the country.

