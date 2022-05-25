What happened at Uvalde Texas school shooting? Exploring details as lone gunman tragically kills 14 students and 1 teacher

In Uvalde, Texas, a school shooting was carried out by a gunman who killed 14 elementary school students and a teacher on Tuesday. According to authorities, the incident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time. It is among a slew of such incidents occurring in the United States.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said:

"He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. Mr. Ramos, the shooter, he himself is deceased and its believed that responding officers killed him,"

According to Abbott, the shooter was killed by law enforcement officers responding to the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio. As of Tuesday, it was reported that the shooting had claimed 15 lives.

Uvalde Texas school shooting: Timeline explored as shooter claims 15 lives

Officials say they are investigating whether the gunman who killed 14 pupils and a teacher at a Texas elementary school Tuesday morning shot his grandmother before the attack.

Uvalde CISD @Uvalde_CISD There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.



The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the gunman, Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, had died. According to Abbott, he lived in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman, who was 18, was slain by law enforcement personnel.

Uvalde is home to approximately 16,000 people and serves as the county seat for Uvalde County. Robb Elementary is located in a primarily residential area with modest homes.

Dr William Lopez @lopez_wd 14 students killed in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, a heavily Latino city in Texas. Border Patrol also on the scene. I pray for those parents fearing that their kids are dead and debating whether or not they'll be arrested if they go to find out.

In a symbol of respect for the victims of Tuesday's deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school, President Joe Biden ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff.

Until sundown, Saturday, flags at the White House, all public buildings, military sites, navy ships, embassies, and other facilities will be lowered to half-staff.

Rep. Jamie Raskin @RepRaskin Horrified and sickened by mass murder in broad daylight at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Our hearts grieve with the traumatized families of Uvalde.

Congress must confront the nightmare of gun violence in America and its savage toll on our people. Horrified and sickened by mass murder in broad daylight at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Our hearts grieve with the traumatized families of Uvalde.Congress must confront the nightmare of gun violence in America and its savage toll on our people.

On Tuesday, the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school was at least the 51st fatal school shooting in the United States since 2013.

According to the governor, 88 people have been slain in the killings, including 14 kids and one teacher who was killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

As part of an effort to give more consistent information, NBC News is tracking school shootings. This is the fourth case of it in the United States this year. It is hugely concerning how the number of such incidents has gone up drastically - it is sad to see that young students are put at stake in such cases.

