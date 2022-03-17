"I would smack anyone of you guys"- Kevin Holland responds to Brendan Allen not believing that he took down a gunman

Kevin Holland made headlines earlier this week when he stopped a shooting at a restaurant in Houston. The UFC welterweight was dining with friends when the accused opened fire. Moments later, Holland had snuck up behind him, taken him down, and choked him out.

Holland has been hailed as a hero for stopping the shooter before anyone could be hurt, but not everyone has had nice things to say. Former opponent Brendan Allen took the opportunity to crack a joke at Holland's past troubles against strong wrestlers.

Asked about the comment by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Kevin Holland wasn't impressed.

"Hey, I would love to make a few jokes, you know, hey, I'm a jokester. I like to have fun. But it's one of those situations, I just got a message from one of the ladies that was there, she's just happy that her and her husband got to go home to their newborn baby. If I'm not mistaken Brendan Allen has a couple of kids, had a kid not too long ago. Hopefully when you're in that situation Brendan, hopefully you're taking things seriously so you can make it home to your kids and everyone there can make it home to their kids and you're not such a douchebag."

Brendan Allen and Kevin Holland fought back in 2019 with Allen winning the fight via second round submission. Holland has long said there's unfinished business between the two and invited Allen to fight any time.

"And Brendan, don't ever forget: I'm a 170 pounder now. I'll step up to 185 and smack any one of you guys, bucko."

Holland just dropped down to welterweight and fought at UFC 272, defeating Alex Oliveira and snapping a 0-2-1 streak.

Dispensing justice is nothing new for Kevin Holland, who apprehended a suspected carjacker last year

Kevin Holland had an amazing 2020 that saw him go 5-0 in the UFC, earning a place in many fan's fighter of the year lists. 2021 saw Holland go winless in the octagon, but he did end up catching a suspected carjacker in the act, holding him until police could arrive.

Holland has also recently started uploading videos to his social media where he fights internet trolls that challenge him over Twitter.

At this point dispensing justice has become a second job for Holland.

