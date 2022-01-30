Watch: Kevin Holland brutally submits internet troll who dared him to a grappling match

In a hilarious turn of events, Kevin Holland has decided to teach an internet troll a brutal lesson.

Taking to social media, the UFC fighter released a clip that shows him submitting a person named Jayden Draper, who tried to troll 'Big Mouth' on Instagram. Holland also released screengrabs of Draper's DMs to him, which claimed the UFC star was "ducking" him.

In response, Holland decided to bring Draper down to his training facility and seemingly also paid for his bus ticket and hotel room. The two then crossed paths at a session, which went horribly wrong for the troll, who got submitted pretty easily by 'Trailblazer'.

Check out the clip of Kevin Holland submitting his troll below:

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani noted on Twitter that Holland indeed paid for Draper's ticket and his hotel room.

Shortly after Holland posted his clip, Helwani tweeted out the following:

"This troll was harassing [Kevin Holland] for a while. So Holland paid for his bus ticket and hotel room to come roll and this is how it went..."

When is Kevin Holland's next UFC fight?

Holland is currently scheduled to make his return to welterweight for the first time since October 2017. He's preparing for a fight against Alex Oliveira at UFC 272.

The pair will collide on March 5 and will be fighting on the undercard of a pay-per-view headlined by 170-pound stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Holland's last win in the UFC was back in 2020 when he defeated Brazilian legend Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza. In doing so, Holland extended his winning streak to five in the UFC, all of which he secured that year.

In 2021, Holland competed thrice. However, the year was nothing similar to his spectacular 2020. He failed to win a single bout, suffering two losses at the hands of Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

In his final outing of 2021, Holland and Kyle Daukaus fought to a No Contest following an accidental clash of heads, which left 'Trailblazer' briefly unconscious.

