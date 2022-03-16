"He did it again"-Kevin Holland takes down gunman at a Houston restaurant

Kevin Holland, along with another MMA fighter, Patrick Robinson, stopped a gunman at a Houston restaurant. According to the police, the gunman opened fire outside the restaurant which had almost fifty people in it. However, Holland and Robinson's quickthinking prevented any further mishap.

A 24-year-old man outside the RA Sushi Bar restaurant in Houston fired one shot at the Bar Area at around 11:30 pm on Monday night. Holland and his friend Robinson managed to get to the suspect and take him down. Robinson detailed the incident to NBC-2 TV Station as he said:

"you just hear a ‘pop’ and then everybody started getting down, Everybody started getting down. Next thing you know, me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter, got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him, and then called the police. Police came and got him.” (h/t mmajunkie.com)

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



3 men immediately took the gunman down, subdued him and took his gun away. No one was injured.



One of those heroes? KEVIN HOLLAND, I’m told. He did it again.



abc13.com/ra-sushi-shoot… A gunman opened fire in a Houston restaurant last night. 40-50 ppl were inside, per reports.3 men immediately took the gunman down, subdued him and took his gun away. No one was injured.One of those heroes? KEVIN HOLLAND, I'm told. He did it again.

According to Robinson, who also trains MMA, they were eating dinner along with some friends when they heard a loud pop. He also stated that the suspect had a backpack with him which they had to get away from him. They weren't sure what might be inside the backpack.

Watch a video of Kevin Holland talking about the incident:

Kevin Holland declined to do any interviews with the local media. However, 'Trailblazer' took to social media to give his take on the incident. Despite the seriousness of the event, the UFC fighter managed to keep a light mood identical to his usual demeanor.

The suspect was previously charged with another crime prior to the recent incident. He now faces further charges of discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen gun. Reportedly, the 24-year-old man was on narcotics when busted.

Kevin Holland was also involved in chasing down a car thief not too long ago. He managed to chase the wrongdoer and even mount him afterwards.

Kevin Holland is back to winning ways in the UFC

Holland won his last fight at UFC 272 as he defeated Alex Oliveira via TKO. The 29-year-old dropped down to the welterweight division to make a fresh start. He made a statement with his win over 'Cowboy' Oliveira. Despite a sloppy start to his UFC 272 fight, Holland made a strong comeback to earn a second-round finish.

Watch Holland's UFC 272 octagon interview:

Holland hasn't won any of his last three fights in the middleweight division. However, he is back to winning ways in the 170 lbs division. It will be interesting to see who 'Trailblazer' fights upon his return to the octagon.

Edited by wkhuff20