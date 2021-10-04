Kevin Holland chases down man allegedly trying to steal a car and hands him over to the police 

Kevin Holland is an entertaining character both inside and outside the octagon. 'Trailblazer' has now pulled off a stunt outside the octagon, nabbing a man for allegedly trying to steal a car.

Kevin Holland chased the man down and stayed with him until the police arrived. The incident came into the spotlight when Holland's striking coach Shug Dorsey posted a video of the incident to his Instagram Stories. Ariel Helwani wrote on Twitter:

"Earlier this am, like minutes ago, Kevin Holland apprehended a guy who was in the process of stealing someone’s car in his neighborhood, per his coach @cd_powertrain. Chased him down and stayed with him till the cops showed up."

Kevin Holland's recent fight

Kevin Holland recently took on Kyle Daukas in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 38. In an unfortunate turn of events, Holland was knocked out after a vicious clash of heads in the opening round.

To Daukas' credit, he lost no time in taking Holland back and sinking in a rear-naked choke that forced the tap. Referee Dan Miragliotta later opted to rule the fight a no-contest as the result was heavily influenced by the accident.

However, that doesn't make things any better for Kevin Holland, who is taking it as a loss. According to Holland, suffering a headbutt was his fault as he should have defended himself against any attack. Holland said at the post-fight presser:

"I never thought about a no-contest. I’m not that type of person. As far as I’m concerned, he knocked me out and choked me out in one fight. If it was a street fight, he would have got the job done. I mean kung-fu first, defend yourself at all times. I didn’t defend myself from the headbutt, that’s my fault. I believe (I was knocked out) because I know for f*cking sure I didn’t get taken down. All of a sudden I feel a motherf*cker on my back, so yeah, had to be flash [knocked out] for a second. I felt myself a little dizzy on the ground. I felt a little harder to breathe in the choking situation. I figured I was pretty f*cked up in that situation.”

Watch the UFC Vegas 38 post-fight presser below:

