"He knocked me out and choked me out in one fight" - Kevin Holland considers Kyle Daukaus the winner of their UFC Fight Night 'No Contest' battle 

Kevin Holland was at the center of controversy during UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker in Las Vegas, Nevada. The outspoken American suffered an unfortunate fate when he faced Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 38.

In the first round, Kevin Holland was knocked down after a clash of heads. As 'Trailblazer' struggled his way back to consciousness, he was submitted by Daukaus via a rear naked choke.

After Holland tapped to the submission, referee Dan Miragliotta underwent thorough checks and discussions with UFC officials and fellow referee Herb Dean to decide what had to be done. Following a lengthy review, the fight was deemed a no contest.

During the post-fight interview, Holland expressed his thoughts on how the fight unfolded and said:

"I never thought about a no contest, I'm not that type of person, you know that I mean? As far as I'm concerned, he knocked me out and choked me out in one fight. If it was a street fight, he'd have got the job done, so kung-fu first! Defend yourself at all times. I didn't defend myself from the headbutt so that's my fault."

Although referee Dan Miragliotta signaled for a review as soon as the clash of heads occurred, he let the action continue. MMA fans seem to be divided in their opinions of how it all should have played out.

That said, this incident proved that the sport is still growing leaps and bounds as officials and fighters encounter new situations every week.

Kyle Daukaus says Kevin Holland "did recover from the headbutt," discusses rematch

Kyle Daukaus expressed his frustration after the fight against Kevin Holland concluded in an anti-climatic fashion.

During the post-fight press conference, Daukaus stated:

"I don't know, I don't know what's going through my head right now. It just annoys me. He did recover from the headbutt in a way. Dan [Miragliotta] didn't say anything when we were in there. He was still fighting, so it was fine. If that'd happen to me, I'd be fine... Yeah, it's fine [if he wants a rematch] I don't care, yeah."

