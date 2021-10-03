Watch: What Herb Dean said to Dan Miragliotta following controversial stoppage of Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus fight

The middleweight co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus caused controversy after the fight ended in a no-contest.

In the fight's opening round, the two fighters engaged in an accidental headbutt that knocked down 'Trailblazer'. Daukaus capitalized by landing some hard shots and then submitting Holland via a standing rear naked choke.

Referee Dan Miragliotta asked for a review as soon as the fighters clashed heads but let the action continue. Following the finishing sequence, UFC officials came together to decide the official outcome of the bout - it was a choice between a submission victory for Daukaus or a no-contest due to the unfortunate headbutt.

Veteran MMA referee Herb Dean was reviewing the fight and the sequence in question. He was heard having a conversation with Dan Miragliotta, who was officiating the co-main event.

"Here's what I want to do - If you don't feel right about it... it can be a no-contest because you get to call it a sequence caused by a clash of heads because that is what brought that young man down," said Herb Dean.

Miragliotta followed Dean's advice and declared the fight a no-contest.

After the fight, Kevin Holland expressed interest in doing a rematch as soon as possible.

Kevin Holland has failed to secure a win in his last three fights

With a no-contest in his fight against Kyle Daukaus at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker, UFC middleweight Kevin Holland is now without a win in his last three outings.

'Trailblazer' lost to Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision earlier this year in April as all three judges scored the fight 50-44 in the Italian's favor. Before that, Holland and Derek Brunson headlined UFC Vegas 22. The middleweight main event ended with a unanimous decision win for Brunson.

By comparison, 2020 was a highly successful year for 'Trailblazer' who stacked up five back-to-back wins in the UFC in seven months. Kevin Holland's remarkable 2020 run included knockout wins over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckey, and Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza.

