Watch: Kevin Holland shows the cut he suffered due to head clash with Kyle Daukaus at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland showed the cut he suffered during the fight with Kyle Daukaus on UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker.

Holland took to Instagram to show the cut inside his mouth, which ultimately led to the fight being stopped and classified as a no-contest.

Watch the video below:

Kevin Holland was knocked down after a clash of heads in the first round. As the 'Trailblazer' struggled his way back to consciousness, he was submitted by Daukaus via a rear-naked choke.

Referee Dan Miragliotta thoroughly investigated the incident after the fight was stopped. He concluded that the bout was a no-contest.

During the post-fight interview, Kevin Holland expressed his views on how the fight unfolded. He said:

"I never thought about a no contest, I'm not that type of person, you know that I mean? As far as I'm concerned, he knocked me out and choked me out in one fight. If it was a street fight, he'd have got the job done, so kung-fu first! Defend yourself at all times. I didn't defend myself from the headbutt so that's my fault."

Kyle Daukaus seemingly agreed with Holland's statements and argued that the outspoken middleweight regained consciousness after the headbutt knocked him down. Disagreeing with the referee's decision, Daukaus said:

"It just annoys me. He did recover from the headbutt in a way. Dan [Miragliotta] didn't say anything when we were in there. He was still fighting, so it was fine. If that'd happen to me, I'd be fine."

Watch UFC Vegas 38's full post-fight press conference below:

What's next for Kevin Holland after losing to Kyle Daukaus?

Kevin Holland failed to secure a win inside the UFC octagon on Saturday. The enigmatic American, who came to the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series, made his mark in the octagon in 2020.

The former Bellator fighter went on a rampant five-fight win streak. He defeated middleweights like Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza, Darren Stewart and Joaquin Buckley.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Look at that mouthpiece go!



He caught Joaquin Buckley 𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣!



When Kevin Holland throws hands big things happen!

Look at that mouthpiece go!



He caught Joaquin Buckley 𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣!



When Kevin Holland throws hands big things happen!

https://t.co/6nxg4zyhab

Kevin Holland lost his two previous bouts before appearing at UFC Vegas 38. After losses to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson, Holland was looking to return to the win column at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker.

However, considering the circumstances, Holland will likely opt for a rematch against Kyle Daukaus.

Also Read

However, if a rematch is not granted, 'Trailblazer' might consider moving down a weight class. Holland spoke to Megan Olivi about cutting down to 170lbs in March. He also claimed he would hire a nutritionist to make the cut easier.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far