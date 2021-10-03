UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker full card results and video highlights

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker was an exciting card headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. The event witnessed some spectacular finishes across the prelims and the main card.

Thiago Santos rode a spectacular four-fight win streak before dropping a title shot against Jon Jones at UFC 239. While Santos gave Jones one of the most challenging fights of his career, 'Marreta' suffered multiple injuries during the bout. Santos faced Johnny Walker off a three-fight skid, including a unanimous decision loss against Alexander Rakic in his last outing.

Johnny Walker became a light-heavyweight prospect with knockout wins over Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet, and Misha Cirkunov. Walker then suffered a fall from grace after losing two fights in a row but bounced back with a stunning knockout win over Ryan Spann.

The co-main event of the night featured a middleweight clash between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukas. Holland's hype train derailed earlier this year as Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori outwrestled him for five rounds each. However, Holland will be a big step up in competition for Daukas, who is currently 1-2 in the UFC.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker prelims results

Jared Gordon def. Joe Solecki via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Casey O'Neill def. Antonina Shevchenko via TKO (4:47 of Round 1)

Karol Rosa def. Bethe Correia via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Jamie Mullarkey def. Devonte Smith via TKO (2:51 of Round 2)

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Gaetano Pirrello via KO (2:04 of Round 1)

Stephanie Egger def. Shanna Young via TKO (2:22 of Round 2)

Alejandro Perez def. Johnny Eduardo via submission (armbar) (4:13 of Round 2)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker main-card results

Thiago Santos def. Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland ruled no-contest (accidental headbutt) (3:43 of Round 1)

Niko Price def. Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Misha Cirkunov via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Alexander Hernandez def. Mike Breeden via KO (4:20 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker highlights

A light heavyweight clash between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker served as the headliner for Saturday's UFC Fight Night. The knockout artists started slow, primarily gauging each other for the better part of two rounds.

Much to the surprise of fans, the fight went the distance despite both fighters upping their game in the championship rounds. Santos eventually outpointed Walker to pick up a unanimous decision victory.

Kyle Daukas faced Kevin Holland in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. This was Holland's first appearance since his two losses earlier this year, and fans were excited to see him perform after spending time training his wrestling skills.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Holland got his lights knocked out after a vicious clash of heads. The showing was impressive from Daukas as he quickly took Holland's back and sunk in a rear-naked choke, forcing 'Trailblazer' to tap. However, after a lengthy review, the fight was turned into a no-contest as the result was severely affected by an accident.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker also witnessed an intriguing welterweight matchup between Niko Price and Alex Oliveira. Price went the distance against Oliveira to pick up a closely contested unanimous decision win.

Middleweights Misha Cirkunov and Krzysztof Jotko clashed at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. Cirkunov and Jotko went toe-to-toe against each other for three rounds in an evenly contested matchup. Jotko eventually outpointed Cirkunov to pick up a split decision victory.

Lightweights Alexander Hernandez and Mike Breeden started the main-card action at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. Breeden stepped up on short notice to make his UFC debut against Hernandez. Hernandez earned a much-needed victory with a first-round TKO finish.

