UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker full card results and video highlights

UFC Fight Night: Santos v Walker Weigh-in
UFC Fight Night: Santos v Walker Weigh-in
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 03, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Feature

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker was an exciting card headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. The event witnessed some spectacular finishes across the prelims and the main card.

Thiago Santos rode a spectacular four-fight win streak before dropping a title shot against Jon Jones at UFC 239. While Santos gave Jones one of the most challenging fights of his career, 'Marreta' suffered multiple injuries during the bout. Santos faced Johnny Walker off a three-fight skid, including a unanimous decision loss against Alexander Rakic in his last outing.

Johnny Walker became a light-heavyweight prospect with knockout wins over Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet, and Misha Cirkunov. Walker then suffered a fall from grace after losing two fights in a row but bounced back with a stunning knockout win over Ryan Spann.

The co-main event of the night featured a middleweight clash between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukas. Holland's hype train derailed earlier this year as Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori outwrestled him for five rounds each. However, Holland will be a big step up in competition for Daukas, who is currently 1-2 in the UFC.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker prelims results

Jared Gordon def. Joe Solecki via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Casey O'Neill def. Antonina Shevchenko via TKO (4:47 of Round 1)

Karol Rosa def. Bethe Correia via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Jamie Mullarkey def. Devonte Smith via TKO (2:51 of Round 2)

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Gaetano Pirrello via KO (2:04 of Round 1)

Stephanie Egger def. Shanna Young via TKO (2:22 of Round 2)

Alejandro Perez def. Johnny Eduardo via submission (armbar) (4:13 of Round 2)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker main-card results

Thiago Santos def. Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland ruled no-contest (accidental headbutt) (3:43 of Round 1)

Niko Price def. Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Misha Cirkunov via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Alexander Hernandez def. Mike Breeden via KO (4:20 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker highlights

A light heavyweight clash between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker served as the headliner for Saturday's UFC Fight Night. The knockout artists started slow, primarily gauging each other for the better part of two rounds.

Much to the surprise of fans, the fight went the distance despite both fighters upping their game in the championship rounds. Santos eventually outpointed Walker to pick up a unanimous decision victory.

Round de estudio entre @TMarretaMMA y @JohnnyWalker 📄#UFCVegas38 https://t.co/Uwf9pKAirf
Explosivo comienzo en el segundo round para @TMarretaMMA y @JohnnyWalker🇧🇷💥 #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/8CwPnQU25N
El poder que tienen los misiles de @TMarretaMMA ⚡️ #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/B5lHWWJWMw
Agresividad en este round para @JohnnyWalker 💯 #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/7oKns2VSTZ
Incredible bombazo de @TMarretaMMA que conecta a @JohnnyWalker en este ultimo round💣 #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/tipkfqQSg6
🔥@TMarretaMMA gana el duelo brasileño venciendo a @JohnnyWalker por decisión unánime 🇧🇷🔥 #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/tMBtdw1gLh

Kyle Daukas faced Kevin Holland in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. This was Holland's first appearance since his two losses earlier this year, and fans were excited to see him perform after spending time training his wrestling skills.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Holland got his lights knocked out after a vicious clash of heads. The showing was impressive from Daukas as he quickly took Holland's back and sunk in a rear-naked choke, forcing 'Trailblazer' to tap. However, after a lengthy review, the fight was turned into a no-contest as the result was severely affected by an accident.

SCENES. 😳

A clash of heads dramatically changes the flow of this one in the opening round! #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/PSGZs4Rpz3
Increíble sumisión de @KyleDaukaus para finalizar el combate en el primer round #UFCVegas38 👊 https://t.co/n9ZRvjgDCw
Repetición del desafortunado golpe de cabezas que derriba a Holland y lleva al final de la pelea. Qué opinas??? #UFCCVegas38 https://t.co/yRy4QUnf2Z
Se confirma el resultado entre @Trailblaze2Top y @KyleDaukaus un No Contest❕ #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/YvmedBxxFI

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker also witnessed an intriguing welterweight matchup between Niko Price and Alex Oliveira. Price went the distance against Oliveira to pick up a closely contested unanimous decision win.

Tenemos una batalla sobre el piso entre @AlexCowboyUFC y @NikoHybridPrice #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/R0yOYdVMJN
Aplicando la presión @AlexCowboyUFC sobre @NikoHybridPrice en este segundo round☄️ #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/JfodxpCPb6
It's never boring when Niko Price is throwing down! 🙅‍♂️

@NikoHybridPrice does enough to get the W on the scorecards! #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/o1yYumQBh1
💢 The Hybrid landing in the pocket as we come down the stretch! #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/RmEAW7PQZL

Middleweights Misha Cirkunov and Krzysztof Jotko clashed at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. Cirkunov and Jotko went toe-to-toe against each other for three rounds in an evenly contested matchup. Jotko eventually outpointed Cirkunov to pick up a split decision victory.

Comienzan los bombazos entre @MishaC911 y @JotkoMMA💥 #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/LFoPavasoe
Derribo de @MishaC911 buscando el control sobre @JotkoMMA en este tercer asalto #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/zTcPS8teoJ
En un combate muy parejo @JotkoMMA vence a @MishaC911por decisión dividida🇵🇱 #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/2oeoi0q2b5

Lightweights Alexander Hernandez and Mike Breeden started the main-card action at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. Breeden stepped up on short notice to make his UFC debut against Hernandez. Hernandez earned a much-needed victory with a first-round TKO finish.

Increíble nocaut de @TheGreat155 en el primer round🔥 #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/RC8EfAnhfq
💪@TheGreat155 abre las estelares con un KO sobre Mike Breeden en el primer round💪 #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/iL2GFwjtRV

