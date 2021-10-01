'Islam Makhachev is probably the next biggest threat' - Alexander Hernandez previews lightweight division ahead of fight against Mike Breeden at UFC Fight Night 193

Alexander Hernandez is aware that at 155lbs, he's in one of the most loaded divisions in the UFC. He believes Islam Makhachev could be the apex predator of the lightweight division.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw ahead of his upcoming bout, Hernandez said he considers the Dagestani the "biggest threat" in the top five.

"(Islam) Makhachev is gonna keep climbing," Hernandez stated. "He's not terribly exciting but he's just gonna keep on doing his thing. He's very difficult [to beat], that's for sure. He's gonna be probably the next biggest threat at the top."

Hernandez, of course, is no stranger to elite-level competition. The Texas native left a remarkable first impression when he knocked out Beneil Dariush in his promotional debut. Three years later, Dariush climbed to the third spot in the UFC's lightweight rankings.

According to Hernandez, the rise of Dariush to the top of the division inspires him to do the same. However, the 29-year-old admitted that he can't help but feel intimidated knowing he's in one of the most stacked weight divisions in the UFC.

"The top is extremely intimidating," Hernandez added. "The middle is pretty damn intimidating. I mean we were just watching the Contender Series right now, those sons of b****es are pretty good too... The sport is always evolving; it's always dangerous and that's why you have to manage it one step at a time because it can start becoming overwhelming if you start thinking about all these challenges at once."

Alexander Hernandez welcomes Mike Breeden into the UFC

Alexander Hernandez will look to return to the win column when he squares off against Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) veteran Mike Breeden at UFC Fight Night 193. Hernandez will appear for his second UFC outing of the year while Breeden makes his octagon debut.

'The Great' last saw action at UFC Fight Night 186 in February, losing to No. 15-ranked lightweight Thiago Moises via unanimous decision.

You can check out the full interview with Alexander Hernandez below:

Also Read

Note to Indian fans:

Watch UFC Fight Night - Santos vs. Walker on October 3, 2021, LIVE on Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels from 4:30 AM IST

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Avinash Tewari

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far