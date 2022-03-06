UFC 272 results and fight highlights: Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

In the main card of UFC 272, Kevin Holland took on UFC veteran Alex Oliveira in a welterweight scrap. The fight marked Holland's debut as a 170-pounder in the promotion.

Many were curious to see how Holland's venture into the welterweight division will turn out. All questions got answered at UFC 272 as 'Trailblazer' became only the second man ever to knock out Oliveira in a fight.

Prior to their fight at UFC 272, Holland was unable to secure a win in his last three fights. He lost back-to-back bouts against Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision. His last outing was against Kyle Daukaus in October 2021. The fight was declared a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads knocked him unconscious.

Coming into UFC 272, Oliveira was going through a rough patch in the UFC. The 34-year-old managed to win only two out of his last eight fights.

Oliveira, as usual, danced his way into the octagon.

The two fighters came out all guns blazing and delivered numerous exciting moments in the very first round.

In the closing seconds of the round, Oliveira got a hold of 'Trailblazer's back and attempted a rear-naked choke. Holland was calm as a cucumber as the clock ran out.

UFC_Asia @UFC_Asia #UFC272 We got a CRAAAAZY sequence right there! We got a CRAAAAZY sequence right there!😳 #UFC272 https://t.co/nDES05V2kK

After nearly getting submitted in the first round, Holland bounced back and finished Oliveira just 38 seconds into the second.

MMA mania @mmamania



Kevin Holland catches Alex Oliveira on the chin and then blitzes him for the finish #UFC272 Kevin Holland catches Alex Oliveira on the chin and then blitzes him for the finish #UFC272 https://t.co/Zloh7dbzB3

Holland celebrated his win by throwing his cup at the fans present in the arena.

Kevin Holland hints at a fight with Donald Cerrone in UFC 272 octagon interview

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan following his win over Alex Oliveira, Kevin Holland hinted at a fight with Donald Cerrone. Holland added that he would be open to fighting at any weight that fans wanted him to. He said:

"I just took out one 'Cowboy' [Alex Oliveira], I'd hate to call out another [Donald Cerrone] but that's what everybody really wants, you know what I mean? I give you guys whatever you guys want. You want me to fight at [185], [170], hell, I'll cut off a leg and got to [145] if that's what you guys wanted. I love my people."

Cerrone has seen better days in the UFC. 'Cowboy' hasn't tasted victory in his last six fights. He currently holds an MMA record of 36-16-2.

UFC 272 Bet $1 Win $100 in Free Bets (Bet $1+ on any UFC ML)

Edited by C. Naik