Fans react to "superhero" Kevin Holland helping apprehend an active shooter in Houston restaurant

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland
Modified Mar 16, 2022 02:40 PM IST
UFC standout Kevin Holland once again played the role of a superhero after he subdued a gunman who fired off at a Houston restaurant Monday night.

The veteran fighter was reportedly eating at a sushi restaurant with his friend, Patrick Robinson, when he heard a loud blast and saw people panicking, per ESPN MMA. Holland and Robinson then noticed a civilian trying to wrestle the gun away from the shooter.

At that point, the duo approached to help disarm the gunman, which Holland apparently did using a rear-naked choke. Holland then held the perpetrator down until police officers arrived.

Watch Kevin Holland's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Kevin Holland details how he was part of a group that assisted in apprehending an active shooter at a restaurant in Houston Monday night. (via @marc_raimondi) https://t.co/c5Y47T8ooQ

During his interview with Marc Raimondi, Holland told the entire story of the incident. However, he warned individuals not to mimic him unless they're trained in the art of self-defense. The 29-year-old said:

"I wouldn't tell the next person to do it unless they're seriously trained for that type of situation. Besides doing cage fighting, I train self-defense first and foremost. For me, that was the best way to defend myself at the moment. Plus, I like Batman."

This, of course, wasn't the first time Holland has dabbled in crimefighting. Last October, 'The Trailblazer' stopped a potential car theft and helped police apprehend the alleged bandit.

Needless to say, MMA Twitter was impressed with Holland. Here's how fans reacted to Holland's latest act of heroics.

UFC fans react to Kevin Holland stopping a Houston gunman

The new Batman movie recently hit theaters worldwide. Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to carry the mantle of 'The Dark Knight' as he portrays an edgier version of the billionaire crimefighter.

However, MMA fans pointed out that Kevin Holland is the real-life version of Batman. The welterweight star even acknowledged his new monicker by sending out a cheeky message on Twitter.

Check out the Instagram post below:

So how is the new Batman movie? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/0PkebKnBPg
Is @Trailblaze2top #Batman I say same bat time, same bat channel.................... twitter.com/DianaBelbita/s…
@espnmma @marc_raimondi Kevin Holland is my Batman
@Trailblaze2top I’ve never seen Kevin Holland and Batman in the same room 🤔
Kevin Holland Batman at this point twitter.com/arielhelwani/s…

A fan who goes by the handle @freshbottoms, said Holland needs a new nickname. Meanwhile, @Jessecochrane1 believes the UFC contender could play the role of Chris Tucker in a "Rush Hour" remake.

@Trailblaze2top Kevin "Crime Stopper" Holland twitter.com/MMAFighting/st…
@AngieOverkill Kevin Holland to play Chris Tucker’s character in the New rush hour?

Twitter users @HarrisonJames94 and @cfc_shane referred to Holland as a "legend." On the other hand, @jillphelps41 and @SumiHubeto called the Houston resident a real-life "superhero."

@Trailblaze2top is a fucking legend what a guy! twitter.com/espnmma/status…
@Trailblaze2top @RAsushi Legend.
Good on you, Kevin Holland! 👊 That's some real life super hero 💩 right there! 🙌🙏👏nypost.com/2022/03/16/ufc…
Also Read Article Continues below
@Trailblaze2top @houstonpolice @millionsdotco The real super hero.

Edited by David Andrew
