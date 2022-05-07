Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Prediction and Match Preview - May 8th | MLB Season 2022

The Texas Rangers complete their series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 8. The game will be the first of a double header after Friday's matchup between the two clubs was postponed due to rain showers. The Rangers will send former Colorado Rockies ace Jon Gray to the mound. The Yankees are expected to counter with lefty Jordan Montgomery.

Fixture: Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 7, 1:35 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York.

What's worse than being among the worst teams in Major League Baseball? Paying nearly $60 million to your shortstop (Corry Seager) and second baseman (Marcus Semien) while being among the worst teams in Major League Baseball. After making a series of pricy aquisitions, spending nearly half of a billion dollars, the Texas Rangers were expected at least to compete for a playoff spot. However, that has not come to fruition as the team has a 10-14 record in the American League West.

After signing a contract in free agency for seven years and being compensated $175 million from the Toronto Blue Jays, Marcus Semien has been nothing but disappointing to the Texas Rangers. Semien has yet to hit a home run and owns a .179 batting average for the season.

Things do appear to be trending in the right direction, however, as Semien closed out the series against the Philadelphia Phillies with four hits in his last eight at bats. He appears to be more comfortable at the plate after a tough April.

Starting pitcher: Jon Gray

Marcus Semien, 2B Adolis Garcia, RF Corey Seager, SS Mitch Garver, DH Jonah Heim, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Kole Calhoun, LF Charlie Culberson, 3B Eli White, CF

The Yankees are the best team in the American League and trading spots with the New York Mets for best team in MLB. With a mountain of distractions ranging from Aaron Judge's pending free agency to Aaron Boone's "lame duck" season, the team could not afford a slow start. In fact, the team has done the exact opposite. Headlined by two of the American League's home run leaders in Anthony Rizzo and the aformentioned Judge, the team has steamrolled every opponent to step in their way.

New York Yankees Anthony Rizzo has been hailed by fans as the best first baseman for the Bronx Bombers since Mark Texeira.

Many fans were skeptical when the Yankees opted to bring back Rizzo after his half season with the club after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs. The club was rumored to be in on Freddie Freeman (who went to the LA Dodgers) and already had Luke Voit on a cheap contract. However, the Yankees were proven correct as Rizzo is tied for the Major League Baseball lead in home runs.

In addition to providing a stellar blend of power, Rizzo has also been a hit with the New York Yankees locker room. His leadership skills he developed as a Cub are fitting in perfectly with the Yankees culture.

Starting Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery

D.J. LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Hicks, CF Joey Gallo, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Jose Trevino, C

The New York Yankees will likely take advantage of Jon Gray and rely on the long ball. Between Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees have enough power to chase Gray for the game early. The Rangers will do their best. However, they are still outmatched by this stacked Yankees roster.

Yankees- YES Sports Netwok

Amazon Prime Video

