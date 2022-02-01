Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head to the AT&T Center for a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. In the only encounter between the two teams this season, the San Antonio Spurs were the side that came out victorious with a 116-99 scoreline.

The Warriors come into this game on the back of an impressive win against the Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry silenced his critics as he racked up 40 points on the night on 56.5% shooting from the field. He looked to be back to his best from beyond the arc, shooting 7-14 from three-point range as the Warriors picked up a 122-108 win. The Warriors will be hoping for similar performances from him in the games coming forward.

Meanwhile, the Spurs head into the game after a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges combined to score 74 points on the night, which eased things for the Suns in a 115-110 win. The Spurs will be looking to bounce back from this setback and put in the hard yards to get the better of the Warriors at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 1, 9:30 PM ET [Wednesday, February 2, 7:00 AM IST]

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Golden State Warriors Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors look to have finally found themselves as they cruised to their sixth consecutive win after defeating the Houston Rockets on Monday. They are now second in the West with a 38-13 record. Steph Curry has been playing extremely well and is throwing some classy dimes for his teammates.

He scored 40 points against the Rockets and looked to have put an end to his slump. With Klay Thompson now beginning to fire, the Warriors are all set to make noise in the postseason. Going up against the San Antonio Spurs, the team will be hoping to get to their seventh consecutive win and keep improving their season record.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry's fiery fourth-quarter performance against the Houston Rockets helped the team get to an easy win on the night. The game against the Spurs is going to be an interesting one, as the Warriors will be playing their second game in two days and this could cause fatigue. They will need Steph Curry to be at his best and continue firing those three-pointers to help the team get to a win.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Jordan Poole, F - Moses Moody, F - Andrew Wiggins, C - Kevon Looney

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs are a young team that have had some impressive outings this season. They sit in eleventh position in the West and are contenders to get into the play-in spot. However, for that to happen they will have to maintain consistency and keep firing in the games coming forward.

Dejounte Murray has been their main player and his brilliance has helped him win praise among NBA experts. They also have other players like Derrick White and Doug McDermott who have also done a great job for them. Going up against the Warriors, the franchise will need these youngsters to be at their best if they want to have any chance at beating the mighty Warriors.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has played some elite-level basketball this season. He averages 19.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 9.1 APG for the season. His ability to find teammates and make tough shots has helped the Spurs out of many difficult positions. He is the best player on the team and a big night from Murray will certainly help the Spurs in the game against the Warriors.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob this sequence…Dejounte Murray just such a menace. at all times. this sequence…Dejounte Murray just such a menace. at all times. https://t.co/d5kQAgZiW5

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - Keldon Johnson, F - Doug McDermott, C - Jakob Poeltl

Warriors vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of an impressive winning streak and will come into this game with immense confidence. They will be favorites to win the game, considering their roster. However, they cannot take Spurs lightly as they have proven to upset some of the top teams in the league on their day.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Spurs game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Warriors and the Spurs will also be telecast on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southwest.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check this out - FanDuel SB:$1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Edited by Arnav