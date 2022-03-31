Yoo Yeon-seok addresses the possibility of Hospital Playlist Season 3

Ever since the second season of the Korean drama Hospital Playlist wrapped up in 2021, fans of the show have been hoping that it gets greenlit for a third season as well. But until recently, there had been no updates about its potential future, until series star Yoo Yeon-seok addressed that it depends on the availability of the actors who starred in the first and second seasons.

Yoo Yeon-seok on the potential future of

Hospital Playlist season 3

The actor sat down for an online interview for his recently released thriller, Vanishing, and shared that if his popular hospital drama ever gets a third season, he will be more than happy to return as Ahn Jeong-won, the kind and caring assistant professor of pediatric surgery.

He said,

"If season 3 [of 'Hospital Playlist'] is going to be produced, of course, I would participate in it."

While that’s great news for fans of Hospital Playlist, the actor further revealed that there are currently no plans to bring the show back for a new season, as almost everyone who appeared in the show is currently busy with other airing or soon-to-be-released shows. Jeon Mi-do is now a part of Thirty-Nine, while Jo Jung-suk is engrossed in his upcoming film The Land of Happiness.

He shared,

"The actors who played interns, residents, and supporting characters are all doing another project so it wouldn't be easy to gather them all again to film another season."

He added,

"However, everyone is begging director Shin Won-ho to do a season 3 but there is no specific plan yet."

The tvN drama told the story of five friends who have been together for the past 20 years. They completed their undergraduate together at the same medical school and then proceeded to work at the same hospital as fellow colleagues. Hospital Playlist maps their strong bonds and how the ups and downs in life they go through test them as well as their friendship.

While season 3 of the drama may be impossible for the time being, fans of Yoo Yeon-seok can binge his latest film, the Dennis Dercourt-directed thriller Vanishing. It was previously screened at the 26th Busan Film Festival and recently had its theatrical debut on March 30, 2022.

Edited by Sabika