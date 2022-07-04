What is Happy Treason Day? Meme trends online on the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is celebrated all over the United States as the American Independence Day, but if you are British, you'd remember this day as Treason Day. The Fourth of July is considered one of the most important secular federal holidays in the U.S.A., celebrating their independence from British rule. While for the average American, this is a great reason to let loose and enjoy, with many Americans across the country indulging in BBQs and lighting off fireworks, the Brits feel otherwise.

The Fourth of July celebrates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress in 1776, thereby announcing the separation of the colonies from Great Britain. Though the Constitution provides a legal framework for the United States, the Declaration of Independence, with its strong assertion that "all men are created equal," strikes a chord with all Americans.

Why is the Fourth of July called Treason Day by Brits?

Richard H. Stuart @RichardStuartVA Happy Independence Day! Today, we celebrate the 244th anniversary of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence. Because of their bravery & vision, Americans today have the blessing of living in the freest nation in the world. Happy Independence Day! Today, we celebrate the 244th anniversary of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence. Because of their bravery & vision, Americans today have the blessing of living in the freest nation in the world. https://t.co/qNXlRVANF6

Treason Day is how the British refer to American Independence Day. According to UrbanDictionary, Treason Day is defined as

"The 4th of July when Americans celebrate their ancestors betrayal of their rightful King because they didn't want to pay tax to fund the Royal Navy. They also celebrate having the world's largest military for which they pay large amounts of tax."

In 1776, King George III of England received a letter explaining why Congress voted in favor of declaring independence from British rule. The reason why Brits joke every year on Independence day is because the 56 Congressmen who signed the declaration were committing a huge act of treason, and they could have been put to death for their crime.

People are using memes to wish 'Happy Treason Day'

Happy Treason Day memes are trending on Twitter (image via Pinterest/Juliana Jenkins-Gaciarek)

The Brits seem to be having a field day on Twitter, with them sharing 'Happy Treason Day' memes on social media. They seem to be stealing all the limelight from Americans who are sharing 'Happy Independence Day' posts on the site.

The most popular one is a picture of the Union Jack with the caption 'Happy Treason Day' written on top.

Many memes refer to Americans as 'ungrateful colonials' since they did not want to be ruled by the British empire.

The First Casualty - Falklands War History @FirstFalklands Wishing all of my friends across the pond a Happy Treason Day. Do enjoy your subversive and seditious day of blasphemous celebration and don't forget to say thanks to France... ;) Wishing all of my friends across the pond a Happy Treason Day. Do enjoy your subversive and seditious day of blasphemous celebration and don't forget to say thanks to France... ;) https://t.co/BJjMBt9Z4U

CJ @ShesfromJersey

I woke up to this text-“Happy Treason day ungrateful Colonial.”



They still bitter I text my British friend a meme last night that said “Have fun at work tomorrow England.”I woke up to this text-“Happy Treason day ungrateful Colonial.”They still bitter I text my British friend a meme last night that said “Have fun at work tomorrow England.”I woke up to this text-“Happy Treason day ungrateful Colonial.”They still bitter 😂

ConservativeCDGurl🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈💗 @ConservativeCD Happy Treason Day! Remember...its only insurrection if you lose! Happy Treason Day! Remember...its only insurrection if you lose! https://t.co/IIyLCLIdOP

Andrew Fox @Mr_Andrew_Fox Happy ‘Treason Against The Crown’ Day, American friends!



You’re in a bit of a mess right now. If you can’t sort your shit out, you’re always welcome back to the comforting arms of the mother country. Happy ‘Treason Against The Crown’ Day, American friends! You’re in a bit of a mess right now. If you can’t sort your shit out, you’re always welcome back to the comforting arms of the mother country. https://t.co/4JZj6PsOmj

Some Interesting facts about the Fourth of July

Monica Rhodes @TheMonicaRhodes



We didn't actually declare independence on the 4th



Only 2 Men Signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4



Independence Nat'l Historical Park is known as the birthplace of democracy



Now, go forth and enjoy your BBQ! 🌭 LITTLE KNOWN #4thofJULY FACTS:We didn't actually declare independence on the 4thOnly 2 Men Signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4Independence Nat'l Historical Park is known as the birthplace of democracyNow, go forth and enjoy your BBQ! 🌭 LITTLE KNOWN #4thofJULY FACTS:😲 We didn't actually declare independence on the 4th😲Only 2 Men Signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4😲 Independence Nat'l Historical Park is known as the birthplace of democracyNow, go forth and enjoy your BBQ! 🌭 https://t.co/MB8dW4i2Wp

Some colonists set up a mock funeral King George III of England to symbolise the end of British rule in America.

John Adams, a Founding Father and the second president of the United States, refused to attend Fourth of July events because he felt very strongly that July 2 should have been celebrated as Independence day.

John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, a fellow Founding Father, both died on July 4, 1826.

Fourth of Juy became a federal holiday only in 1870, and became a paid holiday for federal employees only as late as 1941.

Thomas Jefferson was the first President of the United States to celebrate American Independence day in the White House in 1801.

