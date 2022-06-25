Kaitlin Armstrong update: Federal warrant confirms gun found at fugitive’s home to be the murder weapon

Kaitlin Armstrong, who is wanted for murder, now faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, as announced by U.S. Marshals on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The 34-year-old is wanted for allegedly killing elite cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, in Austin last month. Now, a new warrant confirms that the spent shell casings at the murder scene match those that police later fired from a handgun seized at Armstrong’s home.

The new complaint reads as follows:

"On the date of the murder, Armstrong owned a pistol that APD (Austin police) seized from Armstrong’s residence in the course of their investigation. Laboratory test-firing of Armstrong’s pistol confirmed that it fired the spent shell casings that APD found at the scene of the murder."

The police warrant also states that "the potential that the same firearm was involved is significant."

Rose @901Lulu Kaitlin Armstrong was using her sisters name, Christine, as an alias. They sure do look a lot alike. Just sayin’. Kaitlin Armstrong was using her sisters name, Christine, as an alias. They sure do look a lot alike. Just sayin’. https://t.co/NAvCjRMeji

Investigators also revealed that Armstrong "was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18", one day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest. However, her name was not found on any of the outbound flights from Newark airport at the time, according to the Marshals.

Manhunt for Kaitlin Armstrong continues weeks after Wilson's murder

Social Truth @BucsFansMatter @steph_pagones I believe Kaitlin Armstrong’s sister, Christine, picked her up from LaGuardia on 5/14, they hung out where C is living 2hrs away, game-planned, then K booked a flight under C’s name and flew out of Newark using C’s ID and Passport. @steph_pagones I believe Kaitlin Armstrong’s sister, Christine, picked her up from LaGuardia on 5/14, they hung out where C is living 2hrs away, game-planned, then K booked a flight under C’s name and flew out of Newark using C’s ID and Passport.

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a well-known cyclist. On May 11, Wilson was found unconscious with a gunshot wound in an Austin residence.

The murder is believed to be the outcome of a love-triangle. Armstrong was dating Austin-based professional cyclist Colin Strickland (35), who at one point was in a relationship with Moriah Wilson.

Evidence obtained by federal and law enforcement shows Armstrong following Strickland. He was out with Wilson on the day of her murder. The duo reportedly went swimming before eating at a local restaurant. He then dropped Wilson off at her friend’s house, where she was staying at the time, and then left, as per investigators.

U.S. Marshals @USMarshalsHQ The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has located the black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was registered to homicide suspect Kaitlin Marie Armstrong: usmarshals.gov/news/chron/202… The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has located the black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was registered to homicide suspect Kaitlin Marie Armstrong: usmarshals.gov/news/chron/202… https://t.co/cNcY5fslDm

An anonymous tipster said that Kaitlin Armstrong became "furious" when she saw Strickland with Wilson and wanted to "kill" her. Armstrong was brought in for questioning but was released. She has been on the run ever since.

However, Strickland maintains that he was not romantically involved with Wilson and that their relationship was purely platonic.

Referring to the matter of Kaitlin Armstrong fleeing the state, Deputy Marshal Emir Perez in an affidavit stated:

"I respectfully submit that there is a probable cause to believe Armstrong has fled the State of Texas in order to avoid prosecution for the crime of murder."

Armstrong even sold her vehicle and deleted her social media accounts before she went on the run.

An investigator from Utah who is closely following the case, Jason Jensen, also made a few key observations. He stated that a vehicle history report shows that the Jeep sold by Kaitlin Armstrong for $12,200 before fleeing the state was worth more than $16,000. He finds it curious that Armstrong agreed to such a price at a time when vehicle prices have risen, but agrees that cash in hand would be "more useful" for someone on the run.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far