Who is Kaitlin Armstrong? Yoga teacher accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson over alleged Colin Strickland love triangle

Texas police have allegedly identified Kaitlin Armstrong as the primary suspect in the murder of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, who was shot dead on May 11. According to Fox7, the victim was shot dead inside the property during her visit to Austin from San Francisco for a cycle race.

As per recent developments, there is video footage evidence of yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong's car driving past the victim's house around the time of the latter's demise. On Wednesday, May 11, Armstrong's black Jeep Grand Cherokee was spotted near the residence of Wilson in Austin, where the late 25-year-old was staying with her friend.

Armstrong is currently a fugitive from the law and has reportedly deleted all her social media accounts. Meanwhile, Texas marshals have issued a warrant for her apprehension. It is unknown whether she is still driving her car or has abandoned it somewhere around Austin.

What is known about Kaitlin Armstrong?

34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is an Austin-based yoga teacher who is currently wanted by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for the murder of 25-year-old Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson.

According to Austin's Fox News, Armstrong was in a relationship with Colin Strickland for around three years. However, Strickland allegedly dated the victim at one point in time, and Armstrong had not been aware then.

The local publication also claimed that Armstrong had informed an anonymous person after finding out about Strickland and Wilson's relationship. She had also disclosed to the person that she had acquired a gun. Later, the person anonymously informed the police about this development.

As of now, Kaitlin Armstrong is on the run from local authorities. The police are looking for the fugitive and her 2012 Black Jeep Cherokee with a Texas license plate.

Possible reasons behind Kaitlin Armstrong allegedly murdering Anna Moriah Wilson

As per local reports, Wilson reportedly had an entanglement with Armstrong's partner Colin Strickland (35), who is also a professional cyclist. According to multiple publications, during a temporary hiatus in Armstrong and Strickland's relationship around October last year, the latter was reportedly involved with Wilson. The 34-year-old yoga teacher allegedly found out about this in January 2022.

Fox 7 reports that Anna Moriah Wilson left her apartment at around 5.30 pm on May 11 to meet Colin Strickland at the renowned Deep Eddy Municipal Pool in Austin. Strickland told the police that he had dropped Wilson off at her friend's residence at around 8.30 pm. As per the surveillance footage, a black SUV resembling that of Kaitlin Armstrong was spotted near the residence shortly after. Strickland also told the local police that Armstrong had returned to their place at around 9.20 pm.

Reports of infidelity

According to Fox7, Colin Strickland claimed that he had been romantically engaged with Wilson, despite dating Armstrong at the time. As revealed by their text messages, Wilson also seemed to believe that Strickland and her were in a relationship. Texas police reportedly believe that Armstrong may have targeted Wilson based on that.

