What is Sivananda Yoga: Basics and Benefits

Created by Swami Sivananda and introduced by his disciple Swami Vishnudevananda, Sivananda yoga is basically a life approach comprising five major principles.

These principles give yoga practitioners energy and integrity, reduce stress, help them focus and let them feel and know what exactly is health. It also helps them connect with the flow of universal life.

The five principles of Sivananda yoga include:

Different yoga poses to enhance flexibility and circulation.

Breathing exercises to transfer energy into the body.

Relaxation of the mind and body.

A balanced and a vegetarian diet.

Meditation and positive thinking.

A typical Sivananda yoga class

Sivananda yoga primarily involves a combination of yoga poses and breathing exercises. It includes 12 yoga poses, which can be adjusted according to the ability of the yoga practitioner.

Sivananda yoga class includes the following:

1) Beginning prayers (Savasana) and relaxation

A Sivananda yoga class always starts with a short relaxation, which is then followed by chanting OMs three times and beginning prayer or Gajananam.

2) Breathing (Pranayama) for 15 to 20 minutes

Pranayama can be either performed before or after completing the asanas; however, practicing it before the asanas is better. There are two basic prayers in Sivananda yoga, namely Kapalabhati or forceful breath and Anuloma Viloma or nostril breathing.

3) Sun salutations (Surya Namaskar)

Surya Namaskar is a warm-up position which comprises 12 postures. Each posture is required to be performed in a continuous manner without a break and is to be accompanied by proper breathing. Sun salutations can be performed either slowly or quickly depending on the yoga practitioner.

Here’s a video for your reference:

4.) 12 yoga poses (asanas):

The yoga poses included in the Sivananda yoga helps give you the full advantage of the yoga session. The basic poses included in Sivananda yoga are:

Headstand or Sirsasana

Shoulderstand or Sarvangasana

Plow pose or Halasana

Fish pose or Matsyasana

Seated forward bend or Paschimotanasana

Cobra pose or Bhujangasana

Locust pose or Salabasana

Bow pose or Dhanurasana

Half spinal twist or Ardha Matsyendrasana

Crow/peacock or Kakasana/Mayurasana

Standing forward bend or Pada Hastasana

Triangle pose or Trikonasana

All 12 poses in the Sivananda yoga are performed slowly and in a controlled manner to strengthen and stretch your entire body as well as to open your chakras. These poses include inversions, twists, forward bends, backbends, hamstring stretches and balances.

5) Additional yoga poses (asanas)

Aside from the 12 poses, some additional yoga poses have also been added to a basic Sivananda yoga class. Some of the additional poses include: the knee-to-ear pose, leg stretch, bridge pose, half lotus forward pose, butterfly, wheel pose, legs apart forward bend, sitting side stretch, yogi sleep pose, superman pose, camel pose, tortoise pose, foot behind the head, yoga mudra, lotus peacock pose, etc.

6) Final relaxation (Savasana) for 15 minutes

For final relaxation, you have to lie down on a yoga mat with your arms and legs open and your palms turned up towards the ceiling.

Breathe easily using your abdominal breath, and relax every muscle from the top of your head to your toes. Just feel relaxed, and give rest to your body. You can do savasana any time of the day for at least ten to 15 minutes after completing your yoga session. This pose is the easiest and most relaxing method to activate yourself mentally and physically.

7) Ending prayers

Sivananda yoga should always end by chanting 3 Om Shantis and Om Trayambhakam prayers and with praise and pranam to the yoga teachers.

Benefits of performing Sivananda yoga

A very unconventional form of traditional yoga, Sivananda yoga focuses on developing mental and physical well being. This yoga is specifically beneficial in preventing various respiratory problems and providing nourishment to all muscles.

Additionally, it also increases the level of oxygen in your body. The meditation and relaxation sessions included in the Sivananda yoga helps calm the mind, and the asanas in the practice promote positive thinking.

Who should not perform the Sivananda yoga?

Although safe and effective, Sivananda yoga is not recommended for people with heart problems, pregnant women and elderly individuals.

Summary

Sivananda yoga centres have recently gained a lot of popularity due to their effective and simple yoga practices all around the world, including in the United States, West Africa and the United Kingdom.

Sivananda yoga session focuses on promoting mental, physical and spiritual well being. Suitable for people with all fitness levels, Sivananda yoga prescribes performing the session methodically and slowly to achieve the benefits of the yoga poses.

When practicing this yoga, make sure to take at least four-second inhalations and four-second exhalations between each pose.

