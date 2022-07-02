What Is the Corpse Pose (Savasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Corpse pose or Savasana is often viewed as an afterthought, the yogic equivalent of the cool-down in an aerobic workout—wonderful if you have the time, but not essential. Some people also view it as being tedious (as it requires you to lie still).

However, this resting pose serves a crucial purpose in your yoga practice. It allows you to assimilate and better absorb the benefits of the physical practice you have just performed.

You must find a neutral, comfortable position on your mat. Lengthen your body from your neck to your tailbone; open your chest, and disengage your shoulder blades from your spine. Gravity will do the rest. Permit your body to feel heavy; relax, and sink into the mat.

If performed mindfully and consciously, Savasana can let you better absorb the benefits of your yoga session by allowing you to feel each and every part of your body (Image via Flickr)

Observe your thoughts without getting attached to them. Feel bodily feelings without needing to take action. Your mind will eventually settle; your nervous system will calm down, and you may even enter a meditative state during the Savasana. Use this time to reset and recalibrate. Your mind and body deserve it.

Savasana: Technique and Correct Form

Here's how you can perform the Savasana:

Start by sitting on the floor with your knees bent and feet on the ground. Lean back on your elbows.

As you inhale, extend your legs straight out, keeping your feet apart and your toes equally turned out.

Narrow the front of your pelvis, and soften your lower back without flattening it. Raise your pelvis off the floor and tuck your tailbone gently (you may use your hands to sweep your buttocks away from your lower back). Lower your pelvis to the floor.

Create length by lifting the base of your skull away from the back of your neck using your hands. If it is more comfortable, use a folded blanket to support your head and neck. Ensure that your shoulders are relaxed and away from your ears.

Perpendicular to the floor, extend your arms to the ceiling. Gently rock from side to side, and separate the rib cage and shoulder blades from the spine. Release your arms to the floor at an angle away from the body's sides.

Turn your arms outward, and extend them to the mat's underside. Place the backs of your hands against the ground. Ensure that your shoulder blades are evenly distributed on the floor.

Soften the mouth and tongue, as well as the skin around the nose, ears and forehead. Allow your eyes to fall to the back of your head, and cast them down toward your heart.

Hold this position for at least five minutes.

To release yourself from the pose, breathe, and roll onto one side gently. Take two or three breaths. With another exhalation, press your hands into the floor, and elevate your torso, raising your head afterward slowly.

Tips for Beginners

To aid in the relaxation of the eyes, drape a soft cloth or eye pillow over them to block out light and relax the pupils. Place a block, a pillow, or a few folded blankets across your lower abdomen to alleviate abdominal discomfort.

Perform the Corspse Pose in a serene location to relax and destress your mind and body (Image via Flickr)

To support your neck, position a folded blanket or cushion so that your forehead is slightly higher than your chin. Place a rolled-up blanket or cushion beneath your knees to alleviate strain in your lower back.

Benefits of Savasana

The Savasana can feel like a short nap at the conclusion of a yoga session. However, it's a fully conscious stance aimed at achieving a state of profound relaxation while being fully alert.

You can benefit from the Savasana in so many ways. Some of the benefits of the corpse pose are as follows:

The corpse pose induces a deep, contemplative state of relaxation, which may aid in tissue and cell repair and stress relief. It also allows the yoga activity to penetrate to a deeper level within you as you take time to absorb the benefits.

The asana will leave you feeling revitalised. It's the ideal way to conclude a yoga practice, especially if it has been a vigorous one.

It assists in lowering blood pressure, anxiety and insomnia.

It's a good method for reducing the Vata dosha (imbalance of the air element) and grounding the body.

The Savasana alleviates minor depression, hypertension, headaches, weariness and sleeplessness.

The Savasana can soothe the nervous system and help establish body-wide equilibrium. The relaxation of fatigued muscles, softening of stiff shoulders and jaws and quieting of the eyelids reveal a calmer frame of mind.

Common Mistakes

Some common mistakes while performing this pose are:

1) Teachers frequently assert that the Savasana is the most difficult yoga pose, which is a euphemism for how tough it is for some people to sit still for ten minutes.

If you find it difficult, try scanning your body from toe to head while naming and releasing each body component. Your body requires this time to assimilate the new information acquired through physical practice.

2) Frequently, the mind desires to remain active even when the body is at rest. The mind may have been tranquil during your yoga sequence, but you must now cultivate the same tranquility when you are at rest.

Try the fundamental meditation techniques of noting your ideas, recognising them as thoughts and then letting them go if your mind won't stop chattering. As with other forms of yoga, this asana requires practice. Eventually, you will observe that as your body enters the Savasana, your mind also enters a level of relaxation.

LIVE POLL Q. Which is your favorite yoga asana to end the session? Savasana Ananda Balasana 0 votes so far