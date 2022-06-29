7 Best Exercises to Have a Strong Neck

A strong neck can be quite imposing and is an ode to your hard work in the gym. But that's not all that it is about. The human head weighs over eight pounds, moves in multiple directions, and protects the most important asset of the body: the brain. This is why a strong neck is essential.

Exercising and working out your neck will help release neck tension, tightness, and stiffness and maybe help improve flexibility.

A strong neck will also help you lift better and prevent injuries and strains. It is an essential part of your overall physique.

Best Exercises to Have a Strong Neck

Below, we discuss 7 of the best exercises you can perform to strengthen your neck muscles.

1) Kirk Shrugs

Kirk shrugs workout your forearms, deltoids, upper and middle traps, and lats. They help to strengthen your grip and build your yoke as you are holding just your fingers to hold the barbell.

Here's how you can do Kirk shrugs to get a strong neck.

In the squat rack, grasp the barbell with just your fingers at thigh height.

Use only your lats and traps to "shrug" the weight.

As you raise the barbell, maintain your shoulder blades down and back.

At the navel, pause for a few moments before gradually lowering the barbell to the starting position. Restart and continue.

Finish your workout with three sets of 8–12 repetitions.

2) Dumbbell Shrugs

Dumbbell shrugs will train your forearms, deltoids, and traps. They are efficient at strengthening your grip because each side is working independently.

Here's how you can perform dumbbell shrugs for a strong neck.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, keeping your shoulders back, chest up, and chin tucked.

Lift your upper traps as high as possible in the direction of your ears.

After a brief pause, steadily drop your shoulders until they are in the hang position.

Restart and continue. Perform 6-12 repetitions for strength or 12-15 for muscular endurance if you're focusing on yoke over grip strength as your main strength move for the day.

3) Prone Weighted Neck Extension

This exercise will work out your splenius, upper traps, levator scapulae, and sternocleidomastoid muscles. The exercise focuses on the neck's minor muscles and strengthens them, ultimately allowing the larger muscles of the traps to function more effectively.

Here's how you can do it for a strong neck.

Place a folded towel and weight plate on the floor as you lie face down on the end of the weight bench.

Grab the towel with both hands and the weight plate.

Place a cloth between your head and the plate, then hyperextend your neck upward as far as it will go without experiencing any discomfort.

Pause, then gradually lower yourself until your chin hits your upper chest. It is advisable to do this as part of your warmup in one or two sets with 15 to 20 repetitions each set.

4) Stability Ball Neck Bridge

The stability ball neck bridge works out the glutes, hamstrings, upper traps, spinal erector levator scapulae, and sternocleidomastoid muscles. The exercise strengthens and builds the neck without adding weight.

Here's how you can do the exercise to build a strong neck.

Walk your feet outward till the back of your head is resting on the stability ball while sitting erect on it.

Next, tighten your glutes to align your body from head to knee in a straight line.

Slowly move your head back until the back of your head is on the ball and your neck is extended while keeping your chin close to your chest.

Repeat from your starting position.

5) Stability Ball Neck Stabilization

The stability ball neck stabilization exercise recruits more stabilizer muscles in your neck through the isometric hold.

Here's how you can perform this exercise to get a strong neck.

Get down on your knees and your toes.

With your spine in a neutral position, place your forehead on the stability ball.

While trying to stop the stability ball from moving, have your partner gently knock it in whichever direction they choose.

Execute three sets for 30 to 60 seconds each.

6) Band Look Away

The band look away exercise strengthens and improves the rotational range of motion of the head and neck. It also reduces the tightness and stiffness of your neck muscles and strengthens and stretches your upper traps.

Here's how you can perform the exercise for a strong neck.

Wrap a resistance band around your forehead and gently pull on it until you feel resistance.

As far as it is possible to do so without experiencing any pain, turn your head to the right while keeping it in line with your eyes.

Repeat for 12 to 15 repetitions on each side before slowly bringing your gaze back straight ahead.

7) Face-Down Plate Neck Resistance

The Lying Face Down Plate Neck resistance focuses mainly on the neck muscles. It's an intermediate-level training workout that requires proper guidance from a trainer. The exercise increases the neck muscles' resistance and the area around the shoulders.

Lie face down on a flat bench holding a weight plate behind your head, ensuring your whole body is supported.

Make sure your shoulders are beyond and slightly elevated off the bench's end.

Offset your face, neck, and upper chest a little from the bench. This is where you start.

Slowly drop your head over the edge of the bench as if nodding "yes" while holding the plate on the back of your head.

Go back to the starting position. Hold for one complete count.

Repeat.

These seven exercises will strengthen your neck muscles and help you build a strong yoke.

