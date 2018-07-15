5 Comforting Neck Exercises To Relieve Sore Neck: Do's & Don'ts

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 41 // 15 Jul 2018, 23:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Simple neck exercises go a long way in relieving neck pain

We have all been in that situation suffering from neck pain. Be it from a long day of work or a simple bad flex, neck pain is simply a nuisance and causes severe discomfort, forcing people to lose their concentration while performing any other tasks. Nevertheless, simple neck exercises could provide much-needed relief and strengthen your neck to avoid any further complications.

However, keep in mind that performing neck strain exercises is great for providing quick relief, but it is not all you need for a permanent solution. Focus on improving your posture and bringing those long life-term changes that promote a more active lifestyle. Moreover, having a proper walking posture goes a long way towards preventing a sore neck altogether.

Let us not wait any longer and look at the five best neck stretching exercises that you could perform to relieve your sore neck.

Note: If neck pain shows no signs of relief from these exercises, it is recommended that you visit a doctor.

#1 Head Tilts

The head tilts or the neck tilts are great beginner-level exercises that you could perform at the start of your workout program to relieve neck pain.

With its simple motion, the exercise could be performed by people of different age groups and diverse skill levels.

Instructions

Step 1: Stand straight or sit on a flat bench with a straight back.

Step 2: Move your head to the left side until you feel a stretch in the neck. Ensure that you do not raise your shoulders while performing this motion

Step 3: Hold the position for a moment and return to the initial position. Perform the same motion on the other side to complete one rep.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times. Rather than a side tilt, perform the same motion forwards and backwards to activate the neck muscles in a different direction.

Important tip: Perform the exercise in a smooth motion, and avoid any sudden movements for maximum efficiency.

Next up: Neck Flexion