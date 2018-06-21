5 Powerful Deltoid Exercises for Bigger Delts

Do not neglect your deltoid muscles. Follow these five powerful deltoid exercises for bigger delts and stronger shoulders.

Andrea Casalino

Your shoulders comprise of three major muscles known as the deltoids – lateral deltoid, anterior deltoid and posterior deltoid. These muscles are the most important as you use them in your day to day lives but it is often neglected as far as exercises are concerned.

Delts are important to both developing a well-balanced physique as well as improving your sports performance. Strong delts will give you a strong competitive advantage in sports like badminton, wrestling to name a few.

Deltoids are a very complex and versatile muscle group. You can increase shoulder width with proper training. Since your deltoids surround your shoulder on the front, side, and rear it can be seen from all angles. Many of you who aspire to have a V-shaped body should remember that wide shoulders can increase this appearance of yours.

Exercises that strengthen the deltoids can be done at home, work or the gym. You can include these exercises in your regular workout routine or do them separately. You should be training your delts several times in a week to improve your shoulder health.

Here are some of the powerful deltoid exercises that can help in your quest for stronger shoulders.

#1 Dumbbell Lateral Raise

The dumbbell lateral raise is an isolation exercise that is an absolute must for your deltoids. This exercise helps in building boulder like shoulders and increase shoulder mobility. If done in the right form your core also benefits from it.

Instructions

Step 1: Pick a dumbbell in each hand and stand with them by your side in a shoulder wide stance with palms facing towards your body or inwards.

Step 2: Keep your upper body in an upright position and still. Now lift the dumbbells by raising the arms to the sides until they are at shoulder level.

Step 3: Pause for 1-2 seconds and then lower the weights back to the starting position. Focus on moving in a slow and controlled motion.

Important Tip: Avoid bending your arms throughout the movement for greater efficiency. Do 2 sets of 10 reps each. Pausing for 1-2 seconds helps in greater muscle enhancement.

