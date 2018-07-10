5 Killer Trap Workouts to Build Strong Trapezius Muscles

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 37 // 10 Jul 2018, 21:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pulling motion targets the traps with unrivalled precision

The trapezius is a large muscle group that comprises of three functional parts – the superior fibres, middle fibres, and the inferior fibres. All these three parts are involved in movements concerning the upper body, aiding in the stabilisation and movement of the scapula (shoulder bone).

There have been numerous studies that have shown that the trapezius muscles play a vital role in shoulder and head movements. Additionally, the traps complement the deltoids in throwing and pulling movements.

Therefore, it is imperative that one works on toning their trapezius muscles with a highly focused workout program. Ensure that you include exercises that target all the three parts of the trapezius muscle with similar intensity. A distributed workout is essential for maintaining muscle balance and a good posture.

However, including the best trap workout program in your training sessions is not all you need to build stronger traps. Ensure that you supplement these workouts with exercises that target the back and the shoulders for a complete and a balanced upper body workout.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the five best trapezius muscle exercises that you could add to your workout program for those killer traps.

#1 Dumbbell Shrug

The dumbbell shrug is a beginner-level traps muscle workout that effectively targets the upper trapezius muscle group. In addition, with its simple motion, the exercise is ideal for even beginners and casual trainers.

Instructions

Step 1: Stand straight and hold dumbbells in both the hands with a pronated grip. The arms should be straight and parallel to the torso during the entire duration of the exercise.

Step 2: Lift the dumbbells towards the ceiling by moving your shoulders upwards. Do not use your biceps to lift the weights. The movement should be achieved only by using your shoulders.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for a moment and return to the initial position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tip: Allow for a complete range of motion to target the traps with maximum efficiency. Keep in mind to not overload the weight and focus on completing a higher rep count.

Next up: Barbell Shrug