5 dumbbell back exercises to build a strong and muscular back

Daniel N
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
78   //    14 Jul 2018, 21:01 IST

World Class Metropolis fitness centre in Moscow
Back exercises are a must

We’ve said this numerous times and we’ll say it again – just working towards a toned body isn’t enough, maintaining that body – each and every area of it – is an absolute necessity too.

Needless to say, the back is one of those places that require hard work and dedication in order to stay in shape. Admit it, wouldn’t you like a broad back with a signature V-taper that never fails to sizzle in every photograph it’s in?

In order to develop that mean looking back, you need to work on your back muscles, namely the deltoids, lats and obliques. And mind you, back muscles don’t just give you that enviable ripped back but also strengthen your spine and neck – two extremely key areas – as well as improve your core and protect your body against getting easily injured.

Dumbbells are a great way to get that back pumped, and are way easier on your joints than most other pieces of equipment. You also have the opportunity to be more flexible with dumbbells as opposed to barbells which keep you locked in position.

Given the job scene today, where there’s no fixed timing for almost every job, we either spend countless hours hunched at our desk or immersed in our smartphone, which is why every second person unsurprisingly has a back or neck condition. Hence, having a good back is all the more necessary. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at 5 dumbbell back exercises to build a strong & muscular back.

#5 Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift


Although the Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift is traditionally viewed as an exercise for your hamstrings and glutes, its importance for the back should never be underestimated. Its movements really activate your back, making it one of the dumbbell back exercises you totally should practice.

Step 1: Grab a set of dumbbells and hold them while keeping your feet hip-width apart.

Step 2: Lower yourself until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings while bending your hips backwards and allowing your lower back to arch naturally.

Step 3: Give your shoulders a good squeeze while you’re down before reverting to your original position.

Important Tip: Start off with 10 reps.

Next Up: Upright Row

Workout Tips Back Workout Tips
