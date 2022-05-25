9 Muscles You Should Work to Get a Bigger Physique

A great muscular appearance is the ultimate goal of many gym-goers, but one major mistake they tend to make is to train all the muscle groups together. People include resistance and strength training into one workout session, believing that doing them together will help them build more muscle quickly.

However, the truth is, you can’t just get muscular by simply combining exercises and targeting all your muscles in an hour-long training session. Rather, it is recommended to target individual muscle groups, which are solely responsible for giving a bigger physique.

So, if your goal is to get a chiselled and muscular appearance, make sure you target these muscles during your workouts.

1) Latissimus dorsi (back)

Latissimus dorsi or lats are the large muscles of your upper back situated on the outside and below your armpit. When targeted correctly with the right exercises, lats tend to develop and bulge outward, giving you a broad and muscular appearance.

Some of the best exercises to work on your lats include:

Seated cable rows

Lat pulldowns

Lat pulls with band

Barbell rows

Dumbbell pullovers

Pull-ups

One-arm row,

2) Glutes

Glutes are basically the muscles of your butt. Glute muscles include gluteus maximus, minimus and medius. If you want a rounded and nice butt, the first thing you should do is work to get low body fat and develop your glute muscles.

Some of the best exercises to work on your glutes include:

Leg press

Deadlifts

Bridge

Leg press

Step-ups

Lunges

Hip thrust

One-legged deadlift

Hip extensions.

3) Pectoral muscles (chest)

The pectoral muscles or pecs are the major muscles of your chest and include the pectoralis major and minor muscles. For a good-looking upper body, well-defined pecs are of utmost importance.

Some of the best exercises to work on your pecs include:

Bench press

Decline press

Dumbbell chest press

Push-ups

Chest fly with dumbbells.

4) Quadriceps

The quadriceps or quads are your thigh muscles. These include vastus lateralis, vastus intermedius and rectus femoris. People today are obsessed with working on their upper body, but if you want an overall bigger physique, building your lower body, especially your legs, is equally important.

Some of the best quad exercises include:

Squat and its variations, including barbell squat, dumbbell squat, sumo squat, etc.

Wall sits.

5) Biceps

Biceps brachii and bicep muscles in your arms are important muscles that should be worked on regularly, as they give a bulkier look and more width.

Some of the best exercises for biceps include:

Cable curls

Arm curls

Bent over row

Incline dumbbell curl

Chin-up

Hammer curl

EZ-bar preacher curl,

6) Triceps

Triceps are your upper arm muscles, which make your arm look bigger, even with normal sized bicep muscles.

Some of the best exercises for triceps include:

Triceps extensions

Diamond push-ups

Kickbacks

Dips

Overhead triceps extensions

Rope pushdowns

Bar pushdowns.

7) Abdominal muscles

The abdominal muscles, also called abs, are the favourite muscle groups of almost all gym-goers. Although you may work out to achieve six or eight pack abs, genetics can also determine the size of this muscle group. The major abdominal muscle is the rectus abdominis.

Some of the best exercises to work on your abs include:

Crunches

Deadlifts

Bicycle crunch

Hanging leg raises

Bent over rows

Sit-ups

Seated cable rows

Wheel rollouts

Squats.

8) Hamstrings

Your hamstrings are made up of various muscles, such as the semimembranosus, biceps femoris and semitendinosus. These muscles run along the back of your thighs and go all the way from your hips to your knees. Your hamstrings are responsible for extending your leg straight and for bending your knees.

Some of the best exercises for hamstrings include:

Leg curls

Razor curls

Toes elevated dumbbell RDL

Single leg stability ball curl

Hamstring slide,

9) Deltoid muscles (shoulders)

Deltoid muscles, also called delts, are compound and large shoulder muscles that largely include the front, rear and middle deltoids. They go with your back, chest and arm muscles to give you a strong upper-body look.

Some of the best exercises for delts include:

Side lateral raise

Overhead press with a barbell

One-arm press

Arnold press

Band overhead press

Front raise

Reverse fly.

Now that you know which muscles to primarily work on, plan your workout routine in a way that you work on these muscles every day. Your workout routine doesn’t need to be complicated; rather, it should include exercises particularly targeting individual muscles and muscle groups.

