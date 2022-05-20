8 Best Hip Exercises to Improve Mobility and Strength

It’s very common for people to experience hip-related issues these days. Much of the problem occurs due to sitting for long periods of time, which causes the hip flexors to get tight and the glute muscles to become weak and overstretched.

If you experience tightness, cramping, pain or any other uncomfortable symptoms in your hip muscles, it's possible you could be dealing with immobility or weakness in your hip or glute muscles.

Luckily, there are many exercises that can help you with hip pain, weakness and tightness. Whether you want to prevent hip pain or improve your mobility and strength, these exercises will help you achieve them.

Effective hip exercises to improve mobility and strength

1) Straight leg raise

Step-by-step instructions:

Lie straight on your back on an exercise mat or the floor.

Bend your left leg, and rest your right foot on the floor.

Lift your top leg without bending your waist. Lift your leg as high as you can.

Make sure to keep your spine stable and your leg in line with your trunk.

Hold for ten seconds, and lower your leg.

Switch legs, and repeat the above-mentioned steps..

2) Double band pull through

Step-by-step instructions:

Attach a resistance band to the floor behind you. You may also use a cable.

Stand straight in front of the resistance band. Your feet should be at a shoulder-width distance, with a mini resistance band above your knees.

Push your legs slightly apart to maintain tension in the resistance band and also to prevent your knees from bending.

Hinge forward through your hips, and slowly push back your butt as you bend your knees to hold the long band straight between your legs. As you do so, you’ll feel a stretch in your glutes and hamstrings.

Squeeze your glutes; keep your back flat, chest lifted, and drive your hips forward as you stand back up.

Complete ten to 12 reps.

3) Hip flexion

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight.

Lift your left leg off the floor.

Bend your left leg so that your hip creates a 90-degree angle.

Hold the position for ten seconds, and lower your legs.

Repeat and switch legs.

4) Bulgarian split squat

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight with your back facing a bench or any elevated surface.

With your right foot on the ground and one or two feet in front of the bench, put the top of your left foot on the bench.

Hold a dumbbell in your hands by your sides.

Brace your core. Bend your knees, and take a split squat position.

Make sure your right knee forms a 90-degree angle so that your thigh gets parallel to the floor. Your left knee should be above the floor.

Push through your right heel, and stand back up to the initial position.

Do at least ten reps on each leg.

5) Dumbbell sumo squat

Step-by-step instructions:

Choose a dumbbell that allows you to squat properly.

Stand straight with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width distance and your toes turned out.

Hold a dumbbell with your hands at your chest level.

Slowly start to bend your knees, and lower your body into a squat position.

Push your body through your heels, and return to the initial position by squeezing your glutes at the top.

Complete eight to ten reps.

6) Explosive sprinters lunge

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand with your feet at a hip-width distance.

Step your left foot a few feet back to take a lunge position.

Push through your right foot to explosively jump, driving your left knee towards your chest.

Land in a controlled manner, and step back into another lunge.

Complete ten reps on each leg.

7) Butterfly pose

Step-by-step instructions:

Take a seated position.

Bend your knees.

Gently press the soles of your feet at the same time.

Interlace your fingers around your shins or ankles. You may also keep your fingers interlaced around the pinkie toe side of your leg.

Broaden your chest, and straighten your spine.

Keep your shoulders back and down, and hold this position for a few minutes.

Extend your legs forward slowly; lean back a bit on your hands, and release the pose.

8) Kickstand Romanian Deadlift

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand with your feet at a hip-width distance. Keep one foot about five inches in front of your other foot.

Place a kettlebell or dumbbell next to each foot..

Make sure to put most of your body weight on your front leg.

Gently rise on your rear foot, and use it as a kickstand to maintain a stable balance.

Bend forward at your hips; push back your glute muscles, and lower the dumbbells towards the ground.

Make sure to keep your shoulders perfectly retracted and your back flat. Do not bend your lower back.

Slowly press through the front leg, and return to the initial position.

Do ten reps on each leg.

Summary

Strong and strengthened hips have many advantages. They help maintain your ability to stand, walk and sit normally, improve your overall mobility and balance, and also keep your hips pain-free.

Strong hips also promote knee alignment, which means strengthening your hips can also prevent leg and knee pain and strengthening the entire leg muscle.

Edited by Bhargav