What Aggravates Hip Arthritis? 7 Best Exercises to Help Ease Hip Pain

Hip arthritis is a degenerative condition and one of the most common causes of hip pain. It's a progressive health disorder, meaning it starts gradually and continues to get severe with time. Hip arthritis can aggravate due to certain factors, including overexertion, stress, injury and weather changes.

Hip pain caused by arthritis can potentially cause reduced range of motion, decreased muscle activation as well as severe pain that limits your motion. The condition can be treated with medications, though, and in some cases, surgery. However, you can also manage the pain with a few stretches and exercises. Here are some of the best exercises to help reduce hip pain:

1) Hamstring stretch

Your hamstrings are attached to the pelvis behind your hips and are responsible for extending your hips and bending your knees. Tightness in the hamstring can cause pain in your hips and reduce your ability to walk normally.

How to perform a hamstring stretch?

Lie straight on your back. Both your knees should be straight out in front of you.

Slowly bend one leg to the bottom of the foot against your other leg’s mid-knee or thigh region.

Reach towards your straightened leg with your hands, and feel a stretch in your straightened leg.

Keep stretching as far as you can, and hold the position for a few seconds.

Repeat the move three to four times on each leg.

2) Hip flexor stretch

Hip flexor stretch is a great stretch exercise that helps ease the pain around your hip flexors.

How to perform a hip flexor stretch?

Kneel on a flat surface with both your hands on your hips.

Put your left foot on the floor, and bend it at a 90-degree angle. Keep your right foot extended fully straight behind you.

Move your pelvis and upper body a bit forward till you feel a stretch in your hip flexor.

Repeat the move on the opposite side, and do it five times on each side.

3) Butterfly stretch

The butterfly stretch is basically a hip opener exercise that helps reduce hip pain caused by stiffness.

How to do a butterfly stretch?

Start by sitting on a flat surface.

Put the soles of both your feet together.

Keep your back straight, and pull your heels close to your body.

Lean your upper body slightly forward, and feel a stretch in your hips.

You may also slowly push your knees down using your hands to stretch your hips.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and repeat the move at least five to eight times.

4) Figure four stretches

Figure four stretches are an effective way to stretch out your hips and buttocks simultaneously.

How to perform the figure four stretches?

Start by lying down on a flat surface on your back. Your feet should be flat on the ground.

Keeping your left knee bent; hold your left ankle, and put it on top of your right thigh below your right knee.

Loop both your hands around your right thigh, and pull your leg towards your chest. Make sure your right ankle is on top.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and repeat the same on the other side.

5) Leg swings

Leg swings are a great set of stretches that open up the hips and can be performed both ways i.e. side to side and front to back.

How to perform leg swings?

Stand in front of a stable surface.

Step a foot back, and begin to swing your leg from side to side and then from front to back in a controlled motion.

Minimise your torso movement, and work from your lower body, allowing a stretch in your hamstrings, glutes and hip flexors.

6) Lateral squat

A lateral squat works to improve the motion of your hips and stretches your hip flexors.

How to do a lateral squat?

Stand straight with your feet at a shoulder-width distance. Keep your toes out and straight.

Put your entire body weight on your left leg, and push your hips back.

Squat down as low as you can while keeping your right leg straight.

Make sure your chest is up throughout the move, and your weight is on your left heel.

Complete the desired number of repetitions on both legs.

7) Bridge

The bridge exercise strengthens the glutes as well as the hamstring muscles. These muscles support the back of your hips.

How to perform a bridge?

Start by lying down on your back on a flat surface.

Your knees should be bent, and both your feet should be flat on the floor.

Tighten your abdominal muscles, and lift your buttocks by pushing your heels into the floor.

Lift your hips, so your body is in a straight line with your hips, knees and back.

Hold the stretch for about five seconds, and lower your body to the floor.

Bottomline

Before you start these exercises, make sure you are not in too much pain, as that can exacerbate your hip arthritis. If your hips start to hurt during the stretches, don’t force it, and immediately discontinue the exercise. If the pain still persists, talk to a doctor, and seek medical guidance.

