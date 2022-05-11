How to Do the Butterfly Stretch: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The butterfly stretch is a seated hip opener that has immense benefits and is perfect for all levels, including beginners.

It helps to relieve hip tightness and improve flexibility, especially after rigorous workouts, repeated movements or long periods of sitting.

Warm up before doing the butterfly stretch, especially if it's cold outside.You’ll want to make sure you are not sore from other workouts by doing dynamic stretches before hand.

How to do the Butterfly Inner Thigh Stretch: Correct Form

Sit on the floor with your legs in front of you, and reach forward to grasp your right foot with your right hand.

Bend your knee, if necessary, to help bring your hand and foot into contact. Gently pull up on your right foot, bending till it's at a comfortable spot, and the sole of the foot is facing your left thigh.

Bend your left knee, and bring your left foot toward your groin, so that the left sole touches the right.

While sitting on the ground with your back straight, bring your knees to your chest, keeping your feet flat on the floor and holding them with your hands.

Press gently on your knees with your elbows while keeping your feet in place. The groin should feel slight pulling and strained.

Hold for 20-30 seconds.

Release, and repeat three times.

Tips & Techniques for the Butterfly Stretch

Here are a few pointers for the butterfly stretch:

Slowly open your hips, especially if they’re very tight.

Don't rush as you increase your flexibility gradually. Use steady movements, and avoid bouncing or pushing yourself beyond your limits.

Ensure that your weight is balanced evenly between your hips, pelvis and sitting bones. Adjust your body if you find yourself sinking to one side.

If your knees are quite high off the floor, you can place cushions under them or blocks under your thighs. Allow your thighs to relax, and press down on them without forcing them down.

If you have a groin or knee injury, be careful. Use support under your thighs and knees, as described above. Sit with support, especially if your pelvis is tight.

Use blocks, cushions and blankets to create a seat for your sitting bones.

Place your sitting bones on the edge of the seat, so that your pelvis tilts forward, and you can deepen the stretch.

Focus on taking slow, long and deep breaths to help move more deeply into the stretch.

Benefits of Butterfly Stretch

Butterfly Pose has various advantages and is a common posture in Hatha, Vinyasa and Yin yoga programmes. Butterfly Pose improves posture and body awareness by helping you sit upright and elongating the spine. Here are some of the benefits:

Improves pelvic health

Yoga may help relieve pelvic pain. It's desirable to practice yoga after pregnancy, before and after surgery to remove the uterus (hysterectomy) and during menopause. It'a also useful for women who have injuries or medical conditions that affect their pelvic region.

Enhances awareness

Butterfly stretch pose can help you become more aware of your body and its sensations, especially when you hold the pose for a longer period while meditating. It may also allow you to learn how to sit with discomfort and restlessness.

Stress relief

Butterfly stretch pose helps you relax your low back, hips and inner thighs, which can help you feel better overall. It can also have a calming, relaxing effect, which may aid in stress management and release.

Lowers depression

Butterfly stretch, when used as part of a yoga regimen, has been shown to increase mood and lessen depression. According to the findings of a short study, yoga can help patients with mild to moderate major depression feel better.

Common Mistakes

If you have pain in your groin area, cervical spine or even the knee area, ensure that you consult your doctor and get their go-ahead before doing the butterfly stretch.

• Don't bounce when you stretch. Instead, be slow and smooth in your movements. This will help you get the most out of your adductor stretches.

• Avoid pushing your feet down hard. Gently press them down, just like bouncing. Doing so will help you avoid unnecessary pressure on your tendons and ligaments. You can also avoid stretching or hurting yourself by using this technique when you press down.

• Don't hold your breath when doing yoga stretches. Breathing deeply can help you stretch more deeply. Inhale as you rest, and exhale as you begin to work on a stretch.

Takeaway

The butterfly stretch is one of the best stretches you can do for your hip flexors and quads. However, to reap all of its benefits as quickly and safely as possible, make sure to follow the tips outlined above.

Additionally, if you're an intermediate or advanced practitioner, you may even consider trying some of our variations. The butterfly stretch is a classic and well-loved yoga pose that can easily be modified to suit a wide range of skill levels.

Edited by Bhargav