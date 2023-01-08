Full-body stretching exercises come with plenty of health advantages. They help improve your overall flexibility, loosen tight muscles, reduce body aches, boost mobility, and make your workouts even safer and more efficient. Plus, they increase blood circulation throughout the body, improve range of motion, and prevent injuries too.

Not only do stretching exercises provide physical benefits, but they also offer mental health benefits as well. Regular practice of certain stretching exercises reduces tension and helps you get rid of mental stress while also inducing sleep and relaxation.

In this article, we’ve rounded up some of the most incredible full-body stretching exercises to help you become more flexible and mobile.

Relax your muscles with these full-body stretching exercises

Consider adding the following full-body stretching exercises to your everyday fitness routine to relax your mind and body:

#1 Runner’s stretch

Runner's stretch strengthens the lower body. (Photo via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

The runner’s stretch is one of the best full-body stretching exercises that particularly stretch the lower body, including glutes and hamstrings, and eases pain as well.

How to do the runner’s stretch?

Stand straight with your feet at a hip distance and keep your arms on your sides. Step your left foot forward and slowly lower into a lunge.

From there, place your palms or fingertips on the floor and stretch your muscles as you straighten your legs.

Return to the initial lunge position and repeat the stretch a few times more.

Switch sides and repeat.

#2 Downward-facing dog

The downward-facing dog is among the most relaxing full-body stretching exercises that gently stretch the spine and legs and help alleviate back stiffness. This exercise also improves blood circulation and stretches the muscles in the arms as well.

How to do the downward-facing dog stretch?

Lie on your stomach on a flat surface and position your hands by your shoulders.

Press your toes and hands against the floor and slowly lift your heels while raising your hips and knees off the floor.

As you do this, move your butts towards the ceiling and extend your arms while lengthening your spine and tucking your chin to your chest.

Hold the pose and stretch gently.

#3 Seated straddle stretch

The seated straddle stretch is a great upper-body stretching exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

One of the best full-body stretching exercises, the seated straddle gently stretches your torso and the back of your legs while also lengthening your spine.

How to do the seated straddle stretch?

Sit straight on the floor and open your legs wide into a V shape.

Slowly bring your upper body forward while keeping your back straight and reach forward with your hands.

Try to bring your lower chest as close to the ground as possible.

Hold the position and take deep breaths.

#4 Lunging hip flexor stretch

The lunging hip flexor stretch is among some great full-body stretching exercises that not only strengthen the hip flexor but work on other major muscles too. This stretching exercise improves leg and core stability, improves posture, and helps boost flexibility as well.

How to do the lunging hip flexor stretch?

Take a lunge position with your right knee on the floor and place your left foot straight in front of you.

Slowly lean into your left knee and stretch your right hip towards the floor. Hold the stretch for a few seconds and then repeat on the opposite side.

#5 Seated back (spinal) twist

The seated back twist is one of the most important full-body stretching exercises that ease back pain, reduce tension, and elongate the spine. The twisting movement gently stretches your obliques, while providing stability to your core as well.

How to do the seated back twist?

Sit on the floor or mat with your legs extended straight.

Now bend your left knee and step your left foot over your right leg. Place your left hand on the floor with your fingers pointing out.

Bend your right elbow and slowly turn towards your left while placing your arm against your left knee.

As you twist, gently press your arm into your leg and look over your left shoulder. Hold for a few seconds, then release.

Switch sides and repeat.

Seated spinal twist elongates the spine. (Photo via Pexels/Allan Mas)

Practice stretching exercises daily

If you are looking for some great stretching moves, look no further than the aforementioned full-body stretching exercises. The stretching moves discussed above are simple, suitable for all fitness levels, and can be done easily in the comfort of your home.

If you have any kind of chronic pain or injuries, be sure to consult a doctor before starting any new exercise or stretching plan.

