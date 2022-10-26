6 Exercises for Men to Strengthen Hip Flexors

A sedentary lifestyle or physical inactivity through the day can contribute to tight hip flexors, which can lead to pain in the hips and lower back. While not everyone can have flexible and agile hips, people can benefit from strengthening and stretching the muscles that support the hip flexors. These muscles include the rectus femoris, psoas major, iliacus, sartorius, and pectineus.

Collectively, all these muscles help lift or flex the thighs towards the torso and also assist the torso to bend forward. However, when the hip flexors and the surrounding muscles get tight or weak, it can cause lower back pain and stiffness in the hips. That can also do the following:

Reduce speed

Limit mobility and flexibility

Increase chances of injury

Lead to hip problems

Affect walking

For that reason, it's important to keep the hip flexors flexible and strong.

To help you avoid pain when you're moving, or when you're walking or simply carrying out everyday chores, here're a few best exercises to keep your hip flexors strong and boost hip mobility.

Exercises for Hip Flexors

Try the following six exercises to loosen and strengthen your hip flexor muscles. Doing them regularly will increase your range of motion and also prevent lower body injuries. Let's get started:

1) Lunge

Lunges target the rectus femoris and also stretch the hip flexors of the back leg. To do the exercise: from a standing position, take a big step forward with your left foot while keeping your trunk tall.

Bend your left knee, and continue to lower yourself into the lunge till your right knee hovers above or nearly touches the floor. Make sure your left knee is directly above your left ankle. Slowly step back into a standing position again, and repeat the exercise with your right leg in front.

2) Bulgarian Split Squat

Bulgarian split squats are another effective exercise to strengthen the hip flexors, calves, and glutes. To do this exercise, you will need a box or bench that's of your knee height.

To do the exercise: Set a box or bench behind you. Stand straight in front with your feet at hip width. With your left foot forward, move your right foot back, and place the ball of your right foot in contact with the box.

Keep your right foot straight, and lower your right knee, but don’t let it touch the ground. Stand back up while pressing your left foot and pushing the top of your right foot into the box. Complete a few reps, and switch legs to repeat.

3) Straight Leg Raise

Straight leg raises are the easiest hip flexor strengthening exercises that target the core muscles too.

Start the exercise by lying on the floor on an exercise mat, with your legs straight and arms by the sides. Bend your left knee at 90 degrees, keeping your left foot flat on the mat.

Engage your right quad, and slowly lift your right leg to about 45 degrees. Hold the position for five seconds, and lower your leg to the starting position. Repeat at least 15 times before switching legs.

4) Pigeon Pose

The pigeon pose is a great yoga exercise that recruits the hip flexors and targets the psoas muscles.

Start the exercise on all fours, and bring your left knee forward. Place your left knee in line with your left wrist, and make sure the left ankle is towards the right wrist. Slowly slide your right leg back, with your toes pointed and heel towards the ceiling.

Lower your hips, and move your hands forward till the forearms get on the floor, and your head rests on your arms. Stay in this posture for a few minutes, and gently push back through your hands. Raise your hips, and move your legs back into a tabletop position. Repeat the exercise with your right leg.

5) Bridge

Bridges primarily target the gluteal muscles but also lengthen the hip flexors. To do the exercise, lie down on an exercise mat with your arms by the sides, feet on the floor, knees bent, and feet at hip width.

Squeeze your glutes, and press into your heels as you lift your hips towards the ceiling. Hold the position for a few breaths, and return to the starting position. Continue for a few reps.

6) Banded Hip March

The banded hip march, also called the psoas march, is an effective exercise to make the hip flexors stronger and more flexible. The addition of a resistance band around the ankles makes the movement more challenging and productive.

To do the exercise, stand with your feet at hip distance and arms by your sides. Keep your core muscles engaged and chest up, and loop a resistance band around your ankles.

Tighten your abs, and slowly move your left knee up and out in front of you till it reaches hip level. Lift your right arm at the same time, and repeat with the opposite leg and arm for a few reps.

Takeaway

Now that you've learned about the hip flexor exercises, practice them regularly to strengthen the hip flexors.

Always keep in mind that strong and flexible hips can help you stay pain and injury free and make your everyday movements a lot easier.

Poll : 0 votes