5 Easy Lower Body Resistance Band Exercises

A resistance band is an easy yet effective way to upgrade and add variety to your workout training. It helps enhance muscle growth and endurance and is suitable for both newbies and advanced exercisers alike.

Resistance bands used for lower body exercises target every lower body muscle, including the legs, glutes, hips, and so on. These exercises help develop strong muscles in the legs without impacting your bones and joints and are especially beneficial for people with knee pain.

To help you get started, listed below are a few simple lower body resistance band exercises you can perform a few times a week to hit your lower body muscles from various angles.

Lower Body Resistance Band Exercises

Start your lower body training with the following five resistance band exercises. Start slow, and focus on your form. Perform the exercises correctly, and keep a stable posture. Let's get started:

1) Lunge

Here’s how to do lunges with a band:

Place your feet with one foot in front of the other, and stand straight on the band with your front foot.

Hold the end of the band with your hands, and lift your hands up to shoulder height.

Keeping your head and chest up and back straight, lower your hips down towards the floor till your front thigh gets nearly parallel to the ground.

Lift your hips, and extend your front leg out.

Make sure your knee is over your toes as you go down and lift throughout the exercise.

Perform ten reps.

2) Donkey Kick

Here’s how to perform donkey kicks with a resistance band:

Loop the band around the door with the anchor or any other solid object.

Wrap the band around your right foot, and get down on your fours a few feet away from the anchor point.

Push your leg up and back till it gets straight and parallel to the ground.

Lower down to the starting position, and repeat.

Perform 10-12 reps.

3) Side-lying Leg Lift

Here’s how to do side-lying leg lifts with a resistance band:

Position the band above your knees, or loop it around your ankles.

Lie down straight on your right side with both legs straight and stacked over the other.

Rest your head on your hand or biceps. Slowly raise your upper leg towards the ceiling as high as possible without moving your hips.

Lower your leg down to the initial position, and repeat a few times.

Make sure to keep both legs in line throughout the exercise, and perform the movements at a controlled pace.

4) Lying Hamstring Curl

Here’s how to do lying hamstring curls using a resistance band:

Secure the band to any low anchor point, such as a door, and wrap the band firmly around both ankles.

Lie down comfortably at least three feet away from the anchor point.

Keeping your glutes squeezed and back flat, bend both legs, and pull your heels towards your hips.

Return to the starting position, and perform 12 reps.

5) Fire Hydrant

Here’s how to do fire hydrants with a resistance band:

Take a position on all fours, and loop the band above your ankles. Engage your core muscles, keeping your glutes tight and looking straight.

Keeping your hips stable and core engaged, start to lift your knee to your side; stabilize and straighten your body as you push against the band.

Return your back knee to the starting position, and do the next rep.

Complete ten reps on one side, and switch sides to repeat.

Takeaway

Ready to give the aforementioned exercises a try? Now that you know some great lower body resistance band exercises, incorporate them into your workout routine to boost your muscular strength and endurance.

If you're a beginner, start with fewer reps, and gradually increase your sets and reps as your muscles become stronger. If you experience pain or discomfort in your hips or legs while performing the said exercises, check your posture, or relax for some time.

Also, if you have any health concern, check with your doctor or physical therapist to determine whether the aforementioned exercises are safe for you. Do not overtrain your muscles, and get enough breaks in between sets.

