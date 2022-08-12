7 Best Yoga Exercises for Bone Health

Yoga exercises offer a plethora of benefits in terms of promoting health and mental well-being. From managing stress and anxiety to losing weight and strengthening muscles, yoga is suitable for people of all age groups.

However, there's another reason to include yoga in your daily fitness regime, and that is to enhance your bone health.

Practicing yoga exercises regularly can strengthen the bones, lower the risk of osteoporosis and prevent injuries and fractures. Other benefits include improved bone density after menopause.

Gentle yoga poses or asanas can help develop strength, alleviate joint pain and promote good body posture while improving balance, coordination, and making everyday movements and tasks easier.

Yoga Exercises for Bone Health

The following are seven of the most productive yoga poses you can do for healthy and strong bones.

1) Tree Pose

The tree pose strengthens the legs, back and core, improving the bones, stability and posture.

To do it:

Stand evenly on both feet, and lift your right foot off the floor, placing the sole on your left ankle or thigh.

Slowly extend your arms over your head, or keep your hands together in a prayer position in front of your chest.

Keep your gaze on the floor or any fixed point.

Hold the posture for a few seconds up to a minute, and slowly lower your leg to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise by lifting your left leg off the floor.

2) Warrior 2 Pose

The Warrior 2 is one of the best yoga exercises to strengthen the shoulders, legs and chest. It also offers a gentle stretch to your thighs, hips and chest.

To do it:

Stand tall on a yoga mat, and step your right foot back. Turn your toes to your sides.

Rotate your right hip back so that your torso faces towards the side.

Raise your left arm forward with your palms facing down and right arm back till they both get parallel to the floor.

Bend your left knee till it gets above your ankle, but do not let your knee go beyond your ankle.

Balance your bodyweight evenly on both feet, and lengthen your spine.

Reach out straight through your fingertips, and keep your gaze on your middle finger.

Hold the posture for a few seconds, and switch sides to repeat.

3) High Plank Pose

The high plank pose stretches the hamstrings, shoulders and glutes and also strengthens the back and core muscles. That improves body posture and balance.

To do it:

Take a tabletop position. Balance your body on your knees, keeping your hands on the mat.

Press through your heels as you lift your hips off the floor, and straighten your knees.

Lengthen your spine, and engage your leg, arm and core muscles.

Keep your shoulder blades back as you broaden your chest, and hold the pose for a few seconds.

Lower down, and do a few reps.

4) Triangle Pose

The triangle pose in yoga helps stretch and strengthen the legs, chest and core muscles.

To do it:

Stand tall, and position your feet wider than your hips.

Turn your left toe to face forward, and turn your right toe at a 45-degree angle.

Keep your palms facing down, and lift your arms till they get parallel to the floor.

Slowly hinge at your left hip, and extend your left hand forward.

Lower your left hand towards your shin, and extend your right arm towards the ceiling with your palm facing away.

Hold the pose for a few seconds before switching sides and repeating.

5) Downward-facing Dog

The downward facing dog pose strengthens the back, legs and arms, and also promotes body alignment and posture.

To do it:

Start the exercise in a tabletop position, with your heels raised and toes under your feet.

Press down onto your hands, and straighten your spine to raise your sitting bones towards the ceiling.

Maintain a bend in your knees, and do not curve your spine.

Hold the asana for up to a minute, and lower your body to the starting position. Repeat.

6) Locust Pose

The locust pose strengthens and stretches the core and back and also improves spinal mobility. This exercise also broadens the chest while improving posture and reducing slouching.

To do it:

Lie down on the mat on your stomach, with your arms by your side.

Lift your chest as you raise both legs, and slowly stretch them out behind you.

Lift your legs and upper body with your arms on your sides and palms facing down.

Lower your body to the mat, and repeat the pose a few times.

7) Bridge Pose

The bridge pose is a restorative backbend pose in yoga that stretches your abdominal muscles and back while also strengthening your lower body muscles and broadening your chest.

To do it:

Lie down on the mat on your back, and keep your knees bent. Make sure your legs are slightly apart from one another. Position your arms on your sides.

Pressing your feet into the floor, lift your hips off the floor, and press your shoulders and arms to lift your chest.

Engage your butts and legs to lift your hips as high as you can.

Hold the pose for a few seconds, and slowly return to the mat.

Takeaway

A regular and consistent yoga routine can help make your bones and muscles healthier and stronger while reducing the risk of osteoporosis and lowering your chances of falls and injuries.

However, if you have any body pain, avoid poses that put strain or stress on your bones. It's always best to consult a doctor about the poses to do and ones to avoid.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav