6 Chest Opening Yoga Poses

Chest opening yoga poses are known to be extremely beneficial for the body as they expand the ribcage and also help open the heart region. They range from easy to difficult and are most effective when done after a bending yoga pose.

Chest opening yoga poses ease depression, anxiety, fatigue, and help relax the shoulders and the back. They also help improve posture, correct rounded shoulders, alleviate back pain, massage the abdominals, and stretch the entire spine, while offering mental, emotional, and physical balance. These yoga poses keep the chest muscles tight and strong and improve the overall movement of the upper body.

Read on to know more about some of the best chest opening poses that help improve the heart health and develop a stronger body.

Six chest opening yoga poses you must try:

1) Bow Pose

The bow pose, known as Dhanurasana in Sanskrit, is one of the best intermediate-level chest opening yoga poses that stretches the entire front body. This pose helps improve posture, strengthens the back muscles, relieves fatigue and anxiety and is also known to ease backaches.

To do a bow pose:

Lie down on your stomach on the mat with your arms on your sides.

Reach back with your hands to hold your ankles and lift your chest while keeping your thighs stretched and your arm straight.

Hold for several minutes and then release.

2) Fish Pose

The fish pose is a beginner-level backbend asana that gently opens the chest. This pose, known as Matsyasana in Sanskrit, stretches your hips and helps strengthen the back. Moreover, it also offers relief to tensed and tight shoulders and provides energy.

To do a fish pose:

Lie on your back and bend your knees with your feet flat on the floor.

Lift your hips off the mat and bring your forearms under your shoulders while arching your back.

Move one leg straight out followed by the other and allow your head to rest back.

Do not let your head fall or hang loosely.

3) Cobra Pose

Bhujangasana, or cobra pose, is also considered one of the best chest opening yoga poses and an ideal office yoga asana because it relieves back and shoulder pain caused due to prolonged sitting. This pose not only helps open the chest but also opens your lungs and shoulders and provides relief from sciatica.

To do a cobra pose:

Lie down on the mat with your feet flat and position your hands near your shoulders on the floor.

Press your feet and thighs on the mat and push through your hands to lift your chest up.

While you do this, make sure to bend your arms slightly and keep your shoulders back.

Hold up to 20 seconds and then release.

4) Camel pose

Camel pose, Sanskrit for Ustrasana, is an intermediate-level chest opening yoga pose that stretches your shoulders, chest, and abs. This pose offers great relief from back pain and fatigue and also helps make your back muscles stronger and more flexible.

To do a camel pose:

Kneel on the mat with your knees at a hip distance and your toes facing backwards.

Sit back straight and press down through your feet.

Reach your hands towards the ankles and lift your chest, back, and shoulders.

Pause for a few minutes and then release.

You can even place a yoga block under your hands next to the ankles to make the pose easier.

5) Locust pose

Locust pose is a beginner-level chest opening yoga asana that helps strengthen your entire back muscles. During this pose, which is called Salabhasana in Sanskrit, the upper back muscles are engaged and strengthened, thereby alleviating the effects fatigue and slouchy postures.

To do a locust pose:

Lie on your belly with your arms on the sides and palms facing downwards. Keep your chin or forehead on the mat.

Straighten your lower back by pressing onto your pubic bone, and pull your belly button towards your spine.

Lift your chest, head, legs, and arms off the mat while broadening your chest and keeping your shoulders stable.

Stay in this position for 5 to 8 breaths and then release.

6) Low lunge pose

Anjaneyasana or a low lunge is a beginner-level standing posture that gently stretches your thighs and groin. It offers a deep stretch and provides relief from sciatica pain.

To do a low lunge pose:

Take a tabletop position with your hands and knees on the mat.

Bring your left foot between your hands into a lunge position.

Lower your right leg to the mat so that your shin is on the floor.

To make the pose more challenging, try to lean forward.

When performing these chest opening yoga poses, be mindful of your posture and do the asanas correctly to reap the benefits. If you have body pain, injuries or any ongoing health concerns, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before starting the yoga session. If you feel any type of discomfort or dizziness while doing these poses, remember to stop immediately and rest for a while.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das