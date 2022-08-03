6 Best Chest Exercises for Women

Chest exercises are just as important for women as they are for men. Often skipped by women, chest exercises not only define your muscles but also help you carry out daily chores. They also help improve your ability to stand slouch-free, support good posture and develop overall upper body strength. A strong chest also helps you to breathe easily as well.

If you've been neglecting your pecs, it's time to incorporate some chest workouts into your routine and give those muscles the attention they deserve.

Effective Chest Exercises for Women

We’ve compiled a list of the six best chest exercises women can do to strengthen their upper body muscles. After all, your shoulders, triceps, back and core also help you carry out lots of movements that engage your chest. Let's get started:

1) Cable Crossover

Other than free weight exercises, the cable crossover is one of the best chest exercises, as it provides a steady and continuous level of resistance throughout the movement. This exercise not only targets the big chest muscles but also engages the small stabilising muscles and the pectorals.

To do it:

Stand tall with one foot forward and both feet at a hip distance.

Slightly bend your chest forward, and grip the cable handle in each hand. Make sure your hands are above your shoulders, and elbows are slightly bent.

With your arms extended, bring both your hands together in an arc motion, and slowly return to the start. Repeat.

2) Bear Plank Shoulder Tap

Bear plank shoulder taps are one of the most productive chest exercises that not only work on your chest but also fire up your entire core muscles.

To do it:

Get into a tabletop position, with your knees elevated a few inches off the ground.

Keep your shoulders and hips aligned and back flat while raising your right hand off the mat and bending at the elbow to tap your left shoulder with it.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

3) Single Arm Deadbug Press

A single arm deadbug press requires great coordination and control and is an effective way to challenge your core muscles while working on your chest as well.

To do it:

Lie on your back with your legs raised and knees bent. Make sure your shins are parallel with the floor.

Extend your right arm straight up towards the ceiling, and hold a dumbbell in your left hand with your elbow resting on the ground at 45 degrees away from your ribs.

Extend your left arm to press the weight towards the ceiling.

Once your arm is completely extended, bend your elbow, and lower the weight to the starting position.

4) Alternating Dumbbell Floor Press

The alternating dumbbell floor press is one of the most effective chest exercises, as it works on one side at a time and helps prevent muscular imbalance.

To do it:

Lie straight on your back with your knees bent and feet flat.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, and extend your arms up over your shoulders with your palms facing your knees.

Keeping your left arm straight, bend your right elbow, and lower the weight till your right triceps touches the floor.

Press the weight back up to the starting position, and repeat the exercise on the other side.

5) Turkish Get-up to Push-up

This is an advanced chest exercise that not only works your chest muscles but also strengthens your entire body while improving your coordination and balance.

To do it:

Lie face up on the floor with your right leg straight and left knee bent.

Grab a dumbbell in your left hand, and keep your arms bent.

Press the dumbbell into the air at your shoulder level, and keep your gaze on the weight as it rolls up through your back till you get supported on your right forearm.

Lift your hips off the floor, and push down using your left heel to roll your body over.

Land softly in a high plank position, and repeat the exercise.

6) Elevated Push-up

Elevated push-ups are a variation of standard push-ups, where your hands are positioned on an elevated surface. This position makes it easier to push up and puts more emphasis on your chest and triceps.

To do it:

Stand facing an elevated platform, and place both your hands on the edge.

Place your feet back with your arms and body straight, and slowly lower yourself towards the floor while tightening your core.

Stop when your elbows get into a 90-degree angle.

Push into the floor to lift your body back in one long line. Repeat.

Takeaway

The key to getting the most out of the aforementioned chest exercises is to mix things up.

Choose a variety, and include one or two exercises that require your body weight, a few that require weight, and one or two you can perform lying, kneeling or seated. If you're a beginner, focus on your form, and always start with light weights.

