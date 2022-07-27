6 Best Lower Pectoral Exercises for Women

Despite the fact that chest muscles aka the pecs or pectoral muscles are an important muscle group, they are often ignored by most women. Most women tend to emphasise more on lower-body movements. While strengthening your lower body is indeed beneficial, you shouldn’t ignore that your pectoral requires the same amount of attention.

Well, it’s not only about appearance, but you need strong chest muscles to extend and rotate your arms, which are responsible for various arm movements, such as adduction, flexion and rotation. Additionally, a balanced workout between your upper and lower body promotes good posture and allows you to feel energetic and strong throughout the day.

To keep those pecs strong and toned, here are a few exercises particularly for your lower pectoral muscles.

Lower Pectoral Exercises for Women

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Incline Push-up

Push-ups are an excellent multifunctional exercise, as they work every muscle in your upper body and back. Additionally, performing this exercise at an incline puts even more focus on your lower chest muscles.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall in front of a bench or any elevated object.

Position your hands on the edge of the bench at a shoulder-width distance.

Get into a plank position by moving your legs out. Make sure to keep your entire body weight on the balls of your feet.

Now bend your arms to lower your chest towards the bench. Keep your arms and elbows close to your body as you go down.

Slowly push your body away, extending your arms but maintaining a bend in your elbows.

2) Chest Dip

Chest dips are another effective exercise for your lower pectoral muscles. The major muscles involved during this exercise are pecs, triceps, lats and delts. When performing this exercise, make sure to keep your elbows slightly outward and do not lock them.

To do this exercise:

Hold a parallel bar with a tight grip, and lift your body keeping both your elbows relaxed.

As you lift your body, slowly lean your chest forward, and bring your feet behind your body.

Lower your body till your triceps gets parallel with the bar.

Slowly lower down, and repeat.

3) Decline Dumbbell Fly

This exercise is a fly variation and is performed on a decline bench. The decline position targets the lower pectoral slightly more as compared to the incline and flat variations of fly. As your shoulders and triceps are less involved, this exercise isolates your lower chest muscles even more.

To do this exercise:

Lie on a decline bench in a supine position with dumbbells in both hands.

Hold the dumbbells near your chest with a neutral grip, and place your feet at the edge of the bench.

Slowly press the dumbbells to a lockout position, and lower them laterally with a slight bend at both your elbows.

When the weights are at your chest level, contract your chest muscles, and bring them back to the start.

4) Dumbbell Hip Extension Floor Press

In this exercise, you have to perform a simple glute bridge but with weights at a decline angle. This position helps strengthen your lower chest muscle fibres and also improves your glute strength and hip mobility.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back on the floor, and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Make sure your grip is neutral.

Position your elbows slightly away from your torso, and press your feet to lift your hips into an extension.

Simultaneously, press the weights up till your elbows are out.

Return the dumbbells to the start till your upper arms reach the floor.

5) Cable Crossover

The cable crossover targets the muscles in the outer and lower parts of the chest. The key to making the most out of this exercise is to set the cable pulley slightly higher to put more emphasis on your lower pectoral.

To do this exercise:

Position the cable pulleys directly above your head, and attach one handle to each pulley.

Choose your desired weight.

Grab one handle of the pulley in each hand with your palms facing down.

Stand at the centre of the cable machine, and move a few steps forward. Step your right foot forward; lean and extend your arms to your side keeping a slight bend in your elbows.

Make sure you don’t allow your elbows to go behind your shoulders.

Bring your arms back together in front of your body, and continue for the desired number of reps.

6) Bear Plank Shoulder Tap

Along with your chest muscles, this exercise also works on your core to a great extent. When performing this exercise, make sure to keep your abs fully engaged to prevent your hips and shoulders from moving.

To do this exercise:

Position your body on all your fours with your knees lifted off a few inches from the ground.

Keep your spine straight and your hips and shoulders at the same level.

Raise your right hand off the floor, keeping a slight bend in the elbow tap your left shoulder with it.

Switch hands, and repeat the move on the opposite side.

Takeaway

To achieve a well-balanced upper body physique, incorporate the aforementioned lower pectoral exercises into your full body strength training routine. Also, make sure to execute each movement correctly, and do not rush through reps.

