7 Best Dumbbell Exercises You Should Do for Stronger Arms

Toned, strong arms do more than just enhance appearance and boost confidence. They can reduce the chances of injury and also help improve your overall body posture. Having stronger arms also helps protect your bones and muscles and stabilises your joints.

Your arm strength is not just limited to your triceps and biceps, but it also involves several other muscle groups that contribute to your forearm strength, grip and shoulder mobility. Stronger arms are helpful for undertaking complicated exercises, stabilsing lifts, and are key for workouts, such as pull-ups, presses and throws.

Fortunately, strengthening your arms doesn’t require too many tools. A simple arm workout using a set of dumbbells is enough to achieve the results you desire.

Dumbbell exercises for your arms

Here's a closer look at some of the best dumbbell exercises you should do for toned and stronger arms.

1) Bicep curls

The biceps curl is an effective isolation exercise that targets one muscle or a muscle group at a time. The basic biceps curl can be done by sitting or standing on the edge of the bench.

How to do it?

Stand straight with a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your arms down at your sides.

Breathe easily. As you exhale, curl the dumbbells up towards your shoulders.

Allow your biceps to pull the dumbbells up and do not lean forward or bend your back.

Keep your core tight and your spine straight.

Hold and then lower the weights to their initial position.

Story continues below ad

2) Triceps kickbacks

The triceps kickback is an amazing dumbbell exercise for toning, strengthening and isolating your triceps muscles.

How to do it?

Stand upright holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Put your arms down and keep your palms facing each other.

Now close your arms to your sides, slightly bend your knees and lean forward from your waist.

Breathe easily and then straighten your arms backwards while taking the dumbbells behind you.

Pause for a second and then bring your arms slowly to the initial position.

Story continues below ad

3) Lateral raise

A lateral raise is a very productive exercise that not only works on your triceps but strengthens your shoulder muscles too.

How to do it?

Sit or stand with a dumbbell in each hand and keep your arms on your sides.

Keep your palms facing in towards your body and both your elbows bent.

Gently raise the dumbbells so your arms get parallel to the floor.

Pause, and then lower the weights to their initial position.

Story continues below ad

4) Bench p re ss

A bench press or chest press is a basic upper body exercise that targets your triceps, chest and deltoids (shoulders).

How to do it?

Lie on a bench and keep your feet flat on the floor.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and keep your palms facing down.

Bend your elbows at a 90-degree angle from the ground.

Hold the dumbbells wider than your chest.

Breathe deeply and push the dumbbells up while keeping your elbows bent.

Slowly lower the dumbbells to their starting position.

Story continues below ad

5) Dumbbell front raises

The dumbbell front raise is somewhat similar to the lateral raise. This exercise targets your biceps, chest and shoulder muscles.

How to do it?

Stand by holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Place your arms in front of you and keep your palms towards your thighs.

Raise the dumbbells upwards until your arms get parallel to the floor. Make sure to keep your arms absolutely straight while raising the dumbbell up.

Return the dumbbells to the initial position.

Story continues below ad

6) Military press

A military press is also referred to as a shoulder press. This exercise targets your chest, arms and shoulder muscles.

How to do it?

Hold a dumbbell above each shoulder approximately at your chin height and keep your palms facing forward.

Press the dumbbells up until the weights reach above your head. As you do this, make sure to bend your elbows.

Hold the dumbbells above your head for a few seconds, and lower them back to the initial position.

Story continues below ad

7) Dumbbell overhead extension

The dumbbell overhead extension requires the use of one dumbbell at a time.

How to do it?

Stand or sit with your spine straight.

Grasp one dumbbell with both your hands.

Slowly lift the dumbbell over your head.

Keep your elbows bent so that the dumbbell lowers directly behind your head.

Lower the dumbbell to its starting position.

Story continues below ad

Takeaway

To prevent injuries or pain, be sure to perform each exercise using proper form, and never use a weight that is too heavy for you to handle.

If you are unsure about any arm strengthening dumbbell exercises, work with a certified fitness trainer and seek their guidance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far