What Causes Arm Fat in Females? How Can You Lose Arm Fat Quickly? 

Arm fat is a very common occurrence in adults, especially women. People of all ages, sizes and weights can have extra fat around their underarms and chest. And although in what areas fat is stored is a matter of genetics, in many people, particularly women, fat gets stored in their arms.

But what are the major causes of arm fat in females?

If you think you are the only one having arm fat, do not worry, as it is a very common issue among several women. And remember, whatever its cause, arm fat is completely normal and can be easily reduced.

Tight clothes allow the skin to push up from the chest area, giving the appearance of armpit fat. Tight tops and bras can cause the skin between the armpits and breasts to spill out. However, aside from tight clothing, armpit fat has several causes, including:

Genetics

Hormones

Weight

Swollen lymph nodes or Lymphedema

Posture

Axillary breast tissue

Other than these, arm fat can also be caused by ageing. As you start to age, your metabolic rate reduces, and if you are not following an active lifestyle, the excessive fat then gets stored in your arms.

While there is no exact conclusion yet, various studies suggest that low levels of testosterone can result in the storage of excess fat in the arm region, and as women get older, the testosterone in their bodies reduces, further making it difficult to lose flabby arms.

Diet tips you can follow to reduce your arm fat

First things first, watch the number of calories you consume. Try and cut at least 500 calories from your daily diet. Make a note of everything you eat and what amount of calories it contains.

Make sure to limit your sugar intake. Instead of consuming packaged juices and sugar-loaded breakfast products, try oats or porridge and always drink homemade and fresh juices.

Skipping breakfast is one of the worst things you can do to your health. In order to lose those flabby arms, make sure you have a healthy breakfast at the right time as this will help control your hunger and cravings.

Having a healthy and protein-rich diet throughout the day can also help you lose those flabby arms. Food rich in protein helps build more muscle mass and also enhances your metabolism. As a result, you feel full for an extended period of time.

While eating the right food is beneficial, it is equally important to be physically active and pay attention to exercises that specifically target your arm.

Effective exercises to lose arm fat

1) Tricep dips

Find a bench or chair that is at least 2 to 3 feet higher than the floor.

Sit straight at the edge of the bench and put your arms at the edge or behind you. The distance between your arms should be about your shoulder-width apart.

Now, with your back in a straight position, bend your elbows and slowly lower your body off the bench. Push through your arms and lower your body.

Hold the position and breathe easily.

In a controlled manner, straighten your arms again and raise your body.

Perform 20 reps for 3 to 4 sets.

2) Pushups

Lie down on your stomach on a yoga mat.

Place hands on the floor with your palms facing downwards. Your legs should be extended behind you.

Slowly lift your body up, and then lower it until your chest almost touches the mat.

Perform 10 reps.

If you are a beginner, start with knee pushups and then work your way up to a standard pushup exercise.

3) Scissors

Place a mat on the floor and stand straight with both your legs apart.

Slowly extend your arms to your sides and make sure to keep them straight.

Bring your arms to the front of your body and then cross them over so that they overlap.

Take the initial position again and repeat 15 to 20 times.

4) Bicep curls

Stand firmly on the floor. Keep your feet shoulder-feet apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand.

While holding the dumbbells, your palms should face you and your fingers should encircle around the dumbbell.

Now, slowly lift the dumbbells by bending your elbows and bringing your arms up to your shoulders.

Make sure to keep your elbows tucked into your sides to maintain stability and the right form.

Slowly bring the dumbbells down by lowering your arms.

Losing your arm fat is not that difficult. All you need to do is eat the right food, perform a few exercises like the ones discussed above, and stick to a schedule. However, if you notice a lump or uneven swelling in your armpit, seek medical attention immediately, as these may sometimes be caused by axillary breast tissue, which shouldn’t be ignored.

Edited by Sabine Algur