Is skipping breakfast a healthy habit?

Skipping breakfast is the most common health mistake that most of us make. The truth is that it's not healthy at all.

In fact, skipping meals can lead to a host of problems, like weight gain and other health issues. Let's take a look at how skipping breakfast impacts the body and mind.

Why is skipping breakfast bad?

1) Not good for heart health

Skipping breakfast can make you feel hungry later in the day. That's because when you don't eat for several hours, the body releases hormones that increase appetite and slows down metabolism.

One of the biggest benefits of eating breakfast is that it helps keep blood sugar level steady throughout the morning. If you skip this meal, there's a good chance that by midmorning or noon, those levels will be high enough to make you feel hungry again.

2) Higher risk of type-2 diabetes

The body requires energy to function, and breakfast is a good way to get it. Skipping your morning meals can cause blood sugar levels to spike and then fall, which can lead to diabetes.

The risk of type 2 diabetes increases with age, but even young people are susceptible. In fact, recent research suggests that skipping breakfast may be linked with an increased risk of metabolic syndrome. That can increase your chances of developing heart disease or stroke later on.

3) Can cause weight gain

Skipping breakfast can cause you to overeat later in the day, which can lead to weight gain.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that people who skipped breakfast consumed more calories at lunch and dinner than those who didn't skip it.

The researchers concluded that "skipping breakfast was associated with weight gain over time." They also noted that eating breakfast may help you lose weight or prevent you from gaining too much weight by helping control your appetite during the day.

4) Impacts cognitive function

Skipping breakfast and having a big lunch can affect cognitive function. Cognitive functions refer to the ability to think, learn, remember and process information. It's also important for academic performance.

Cognitive impairment occurs when you have trouble thinking clearly or remembering things. That may be due to nutritional deficiencies like vitamin B12 deficiency or iron deficiency anemia. A study found that people who ate breakfast regularly had better test scores than those who skipped it.

5) Causes migraine

Migraines are a type of headache that can be disabling. They're usually caused by changes in the brain's blood flow but can also be triggered by skipping meals.

If you have migraines and want to avoid them all together, sticking to a regular eating schedule may help. You will also want to make sure you get enough rest every night.

6) Affects metabolism

Skipping breakfast can cause your metabolism to slow down and lead to weight gain. The body needs fuel to function optimally, so when you skip meals, it has no choice but to store fat instead of using it as energy.

That can result in hunger later on in the day. As we tend to overeat when we're hungry, that could mean consuming more calories than necessary.

Skipping breakfast may be tempting and convenient, but it's not a good idea for the body.

It can lead to an increased risk of chronic diseases and weight gain. Therefore, it's important to make time for breakfast and choose healthy breakfast option that provide the necessary nutrients to fuel our body and brain.

