Basal metabolic rate (BMR) is basically the total number of calories your body requires to perform different life-sustaining activities or functions. This includes breathing, nutrient processing, blood circulation, ion transport, cell production, protein synthesis, and respiration

While BMR can be measured accurately in a lab setting, online calculators and formulas can also be used to do the same.

But it is important to note that online BMR calculators are not always accurate and can give uncertain results.

Oftentimes, BMR is interchangeably used with RMR (resting metabolic rate), but both are slightly different from one another. While BMR is the number of calories you need for basic functions, RMR is the number of calories that your body burns while being at rest.

How do you calculate the basal metabolic rate?

Basal metabolic rate calculations generally involve analyzing your calorimetry, i.e., the amount of carbon dioxide and oxygen you breathe in and out. Calorimetry is typically a process of measuring the number of calories your body is using. Along with this, your weight, height, sex, and age are also important factors that determine your BMR results.

If your fitness goal is to lose, gain, or maintain weight, calculating and determining your BMR may be helpful.

To calculate BMR, you can use an online calculator or formula designed by experts, or simply get it tested in a lab. While no method can give accurate results, a lab test, on the other hand, is the best bet to get an accurate estimate.

One of the best ways to estimate the basal metabolic rate is through the Harris-Benedict formula. This procedure takes into account your gender, age, height, and weight.

The calculation method for both sexes is:

For men:

BMR = 66.5+ (13.75 * weight in kg) + (5.003 * height in cm) – (6.75 * age)

For women:

BMR = 655.1+(9.563 * weight in kg) + (1.850 * height in cm) – (4.676 * age)

Other popular formula: Mifflin - St. Jeor equation

For men:

9.99 x weight + 6.25 x height – 4.92 x age + 5

For women:

9.99 x weight + 6.25 x height – 4.92 x age – 161

Importance of BMR

Since BMR determines the number of calories a person burns at rest, the result might be beneficial if you are trying to lose or gain weight.

If your aim is to burn calories and lose weight, knowing the BMR could potentially help you determine how many calories you need to cut out daily. If you want to gain weight, however, BMR can be used to determine how many calories you need to consume each day.

How to change your basal metabolic rate?

One of the most effective ways to change your BMR is by reducing weight and developing lean muscle mass. To achieve this, however, you should eat a balanced and healthy diet, perform calorie-burning exercises, and practice strength training moves daily.

Strength training can change your BMR. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Final thoughts

If you want to reach and maintain a healthy weight, the best thing you can do is learn about your basal metabolic rate. Always remember that the more you are aware of your calorie burn or intake, the easier and faster it is to make positive changes in your lifestyle.

While online calculators and equations can give an estimate of your basal metabolic rate, it is best to visit a healthcare provider for a more accurate and credible result. They can review your ongoing medical condition and nutrition, and guide you to

