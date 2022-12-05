5 Best Calorie-Burning Workouts

If your goal is to lose weight, the most effective thing you can do is incorporate calorie-burning workouts into your routine.

These exercises can help you maintain a healthy weight and also keep your body active and strong. Additionally, calorie-burning workouts can help build muscle endurance and bone density so that you can exercise even harder and for a longer duration.

While there're endless options when it comes to workouts for burning calories, there are certain types of exercises that burn more calories than others. So, what are those? To help you achieve your goal, we’ve rounded up a few of the best calorie-burning workouts that can offer great results.

HIIT and other best calorie-burning workouts

While the following calorie-burning workouts are some of the most effective ones, it's important to note that the amount of calories you burn also depends on certain factors.

They include your height and weight, intensity and pace of the exercises, and the duration of the workouts too. On that note, here are five best exercises that can help you burn a lot of calories:

1) High intensity interval training (HIIT)

HIIT is one of the best calorie-burning workouts that can help burn more calories than some traditional cardio and strength training exercises, that too in a shorter amount of time. It's a type of anaerobic exercise that can burn approximately 500 calories in a very short time.

HIIT involves a short period of high intensity exercises alternated with low intensity recovery periods. The best part is – you can complete a full HIIT workout circuit in as few as 30 minutes. The key is to choose exercises you're familiar with so that you don’t waste your time doing complicated moves.

2) Swimming

Swimming is another very effective way to burn more calories in less time. It's a low-impact, beginner-level full body exercise that not only helps burn calories but also boosts muscle strength, improves blood flow and strengthens the functioning of the heart and lungs.

Moreover, it's an ideal workout option for people with limited mobility and joint pain. A good 30 minutes of freestyle swimming can help you burn approximately 200-300 calories, depending on your pace.

3) Jumping rope

Jumping rope is another great calorie-burning workout you can do every day for a healthy and active body. From burning calories and improving heart health to developing bone density and alleviating anxiety, jumping rope can offer plenty of physical and mental health benefits.

It's a very versatile exercise that can be done as a quick warm-up to activate the muscles or as a full-fledged workout. If you want a low-impact workout, jump at a slow pace, or enhance the intensity to use it as a high-impact, cardio-boosting exercise session.

To jump rope:

Grab the rope with your hands at hip level.

Rotate your wrists, and swing the rope. At the same time, jump with one foot at a time, and alternate between your feet.

Jump for a few reps.

As you jump rope, keep your abs engaged and shoulders relaxed throughout the exercise. When you turn the rope, though, make sure to use only your wrists and not the entire arms. Keep your torso straight, and jump smoothly on the balls of your feet.

4) Cardio and weight training

Practicing strength training and cardio exercises are another excellent way to burn a good number of calories. Lifting weights can help you develop lean muscle mass, boost muscular endurance, and increase overall stamina too.

While you can do bodyweight exercises to availa all these benefits, for an efficient strength training workout session, you may use exercise tools such as dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, resistance bands, slam balls, etc.

Some great calorie-burning workouts to include in your strength training session are – lunges, push-ups, pull-ups, burpees, sit-ups, mountain climbers, jumping jacks, planks, etc.

5) Cycling

Cycling, whether indoors or outdoors, offers amazing calorie-burning and weight-loss benefits.

It's a low-impact exercise suitable for all fitness levels and ages and is even ideal for people with heart problems. Additionally, regular cycling can protect you from severe health conditions, including arthritis, depression, heart attack, obesity, diabetes, etc. It's fun and simple and can be easily added to your daily fitness routine.

Takeaway

Aside from the aforementioned exercises, outdoor sports (basketball, skating, and racquet sports), Pilates, Zumba, yoga, and dancing, are also some good calorie-burning workouts you can add to your routine according to your preference. These options can help you burn 500 or more calories in as few as 30 minutes.

So, now that you know about some amazing options to burn calories, pick a few you prefer the most and love doing. Mix and match to keep your workout schedule interesting and fun.

