Want to train and strengthen your arms? Well, keep those dumbbells aside, and try the following bodyweight arm exercises that can make your arms stronger, more flexible, and toned.

Arm exercises done just with your bodyweight are not only great for improving arm strength but are highly effective in boosting overall upper body fitness and endurance too.

Moreover, they help reduce arm fat and also promote aerobic benefits. No matter what your fitness goals are, the following arm exercises are some of the best ones when it comes to offering high intensity and efficient upper body training.

Best bodyweight arm exercises

If you're new to workouts or just want to skip weight training, include the following six bodyweight arm exercises in your routine for a full-fledged arm workout session:

1) Side plank

This is one of the best arm exercises that targets the biceps and also works on the shoulder muscles.

To do it:

Lie on your right side, and place your right hand on the floor.

Push your body up till your arm forms a straight line from ankle to shoulder. Ensure that your right foot and right palm are the only parts touching the floor.

Hold the side plank position for as long as you can.

Switch sides, and repeat the exercise.

If the exercise seems difficult, instead of placing your hand on the floor, place your forearm and continue.

2) Diamond push-up

They're a challenging variation of the standard push-up exercise that focuses on the triceps and helps strengthen them.

To do it:

Take a push-up position, and place the index fingers and thumbs of each hand touching one another to make a triangle shape.

With your elbows close to your body, lower your chest till it nearly touches the floor. While doing push-ups, keep your abs, thighs, and glutes engaged and tight.

Slowly push back up to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

3) Triceps dip

This exercise primarily works on the chest and triceps and can be easily done at home using sturdy chairs or a sofa.

To do it:

Sit on the chair, and position your hands beside your hips. Shift your hips forward so that there's at least five inches of gap between the chair and your back.

Bend your legs; position your feet on the floor, and slowly lower your body down while pressing your hands on the chair.

Push back up while engaging your triceps, and repeat the exercise.

4) Forearm plank reach out

The forearm plank reach out is also one of the best arm exercises you can do with only your bodyweight. Additionally, this exercise targets the core, glutes, deltoids and latissimus dorsi muscles.

To do it:

Take a forearm plank position by placing your elbows under your shoulders and hands facing straight forward. Ensure that your forearms are parallel, abs engaged, and both legs extended behind you.

Bring your left hand forward, and tap the ground in front of you. Return your hand to the starting position, and reach out with your right hand to tap the ground in front of you.

Continue the movement by alternating sides while focusing on keeping your abs engaged and hip steady.

5) Decline push-up

It's another variation of the standard push-up exercise that targets the arms and shoulders at once.

To do it:

Place your toes on a bench, step, chair or any other elevated platform.

Get into a high plank position by placing your palms flat on the floor and hands at shoulder width.

Keep your shoulders stacked above your wrists, glutes and core engaged, and bend your elbows.

At the same time, lower your chest towards the ground to perform a push-up.

Press through your palms, and push your body back up to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

6) Plank row

This exercise targets the biceps, deltoids, rhomboids, and core muscles.

To do it:

Get into a high plank position. Place your palms on the floor, and keep your hands at shoulder width.

Ensure that your shoulders are properly stacked above your wrists, and legs are extended straight behind you. Keep your glutes and core engaged throughout the exercise.

With your back flat and abs tight, perform a row by pulling your left hand up towards your chest while keeping your elbows close to your body.

Bring your hand back to the starting position, and repeat the move with the opposite hand.

Repeat the sequence.

Takeaway

While performing the aforementioned bodyweight arm exercises, be mindful of your form, and do not rush through your movements. If you feel any pain or discomfort, stop immediately. Focus on your form, and aim to do these exercises regularly to attain the best results.

