7 Resistance Band Arm Exercises You Can Do at Home

Resistance bands are the perfect piece of equipment to add some additional intensity to your workouts. They are versatile, inexpensive, and highly effective, especially for people who're new to strength training or recovering from injury or surgery.

A resistance band can be used as an amazing at-home exercise and portable travel tool if you're looking to squeeze in a quick workout session on the go. This band can help strengthen every part of the body, including the arms, and even the smallest and deepest muscles.

Resistance band arm exercises can be great not only for developing arm endurance and strength but also for boosting flexibility and mobility in the upper body.

So, if you're looking to use a resistance band to strength-train your arms from the comfort of your home, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of a few incredible resistance band arm exercises to help strengthen not just the arms but also the upper body without going to the gym.

Resistance Band Arm Exercises to Do at Home

Try these seven resistance band arm exercises in your next at-home strength training session. Grab a good quality resistance band, and get started:

1) Banded Triceps Pushdown

To do it:

Secure a band above your head height by anchoring it to a strong door hook.

Hold each side of the band with your palms. Your elbows should be by your sides and palms facing each other.

Start to straighten your elbows to bring your hands down towards the floor without bending the torso.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

2) Standing Bicep Curl

To do it:

Stand straight keeping your feet at shoulder width. Position your feet over the middle of a resistance band.

Hold each side of the band in your hands, with your arms by your sides.

With your palms facing in the front, start to pull your arms toward your shoulders while bending your elbows till you feel a good bicep contraction.

Lower back to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Side Plank Tricep Extension

To do it:

Take a side plank position on an exercise mat. Place your right forearm on the ground, and keep both feet stacked, one on top of the other.

Hold a band between your hands with your arms bent at 90 degrees and elbows wide. Also, ensure that your left forearm is at shoulder height.

Extend your left fist over your head, and return it to the starting position.

Perform a few more reps, and switch your plank side to perform the exercise with your right arm.

4) Bent Over T Fly

To do it:

With your feet together, stand tall, and grab a resistance band in your hand, with your palms facing the body.

Push your hips back, and hinge at your hips with your knees slightly bent.

Extend your arms down in front of your legs without bending your elbows, and keep your torso parallel to the floor or at a 45-degree angle.

Engage your abs, and extend your arms out to the sides till the wrists are at shoulder height.

Lower your arms, and perform a few reps.

5) Concentration Curl

To do it:

Take a forward lunge position with your left leg in front, and position the middle of a resistance band under your left foot.

Hold one end of the band with your left hand, and rest your elbow on the inside of your thigh or knee.

With your palm facing away from your thigh, curl the band up towards shoulder level, and squeeze your biceps at the top.

Lower the band to the starting position, and repeat a few times.

Switch sides, and repeat for an equal number of reps.

6) Banded Front Raise

To do it:

Stand with your left foot slightly forward, knees slightly bent, and right heel back.

Loop the middle of the band under the arch of your left foot, and hold the ends with your arms by your sides.

Without bending your elbows, lift your arms straight up in the front to shoulder height, and lower them back to the starting position.

Perform a few more reps.

7) Banded Tricep Kickback

To do it:

Stand with your knees slightly bent and the centre of a band beneath your feet.

Hold the ends by your rib cage with your arms bent at 90 degrees. Keep your hips hinged back and torso tilted at 45 degrees.

Engage your abs, and straighten your elbows to push your hands back till the arms get fully stretched and extended behind you.

Return your hand to the starting position, and complete a few more reps.

Takeaway

Are you ready to give the aforementioned resistance band arm exercises a try? For each exercise, look to complete at least three sets of 15 reps to get the best results. Be mindful of your form, and ensure that you're using a high quality band to get the most out of them.

