6 Fat-Burning Dumbbell Exercises to Strengthen & Shape Your Core

Dumbbell exercises are among some of the best weight workouts you can do to strengthen and shape your core.

Not only are dumbbell exercises an easy way to kickstart your strength training, but they also develop muscle throughout the body, help burn fat and give the core the attention it needs.

Fat-burning dumbbell exercises, in particular, work on the entire core muscles, including the abdominals, lower back and pelvis, and help reduce weight. The muscle-developing benefits these exercises offer help burn a good number of calories not just during the workout but even long after as well.

Read on to find some great fat-burning dumbbell exercises that can be easily incorporated into your workout routine and can be performed at home or the gym.

Fat-burning dumbbell exercises for core

For each of the following dumbbell exercises, aim to complete three sets of ten repetitions. If you're a beginner, try to master your technique and form before increasing your reps. Also, remember to start with lighter weights.

Try the following six dumbbell exercises in your next workout session:

1) Front squat

Muscles targeted: core, abs, upper back, quads, hamstrings, glutes

Hold two dumbbells at your shoulder height, and stand tall with your feet positioned slightly wider than your shoulders. Keep your toes turned out, and allow the dumbbells to rest on your shoulders.

Press your heels to the floor, push your butts back, and bend your knees as you lower your body into a squat. While squatting, engage your abs, and press through your feet firmly. When your thighs get parallel to the floor, drive through your heels again, and push back up to the initial position. Complete ten reps.

2) Renegade row

Muscles targeted: core, back, triceps

Start in a high plank position, and place the dumbbells under your hands. Keep your arms fully extended, and balance your body on your toes.

Tighten your abs, and draw your belly button in while pulling the left dumbbell up towards your left hip. Return the dumbbell to its starting position, and repeat the movement with the right dumbbell. Continue for ten reps on each side.

3) Plank to upright row

Muscles targeted: core, arms, shoulders, chest, glutes

Take a high plank position with legs and arms extended straight and hands at shoulder width. Hold a dumbbell in both hands. Move your feet outside your hands to come into a squat, and press the dumbbell back onto your heels.

As you do that, squeeze your glutes, and come back up to the standing position. Pull the dumbbells up to perform an upright row, and allow your elbows to point out to the sides. Release your arms back down, and repeat the exercise.

4) Dumbbell sit-up

Muscles targeted: core, abs, lower back, obliques

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Grab a dumbbell, and position it against your chest. Engage your abs, and lift your torso towards your knees. Lower back down to the starting position, and repeat the exercise. Continue for a few reps.

5) Dumbbell suitcase crunch

Muscles targeted: core, abs, legs

Lie on your back with your feet off the floor, and grab a dumbbell using both hands over your head. Lift your legs all the way up to 90 degrees, and at the same time, move the dumbbell towards your feet as you raise your upper body. Return your legs and dumbbell to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

6) Weighted Russian twist

Muscles targeted: core, hips, lats

Sit tall on the floor with your knees bent and feet off the floor. Lean your torso slightly back, and ensure that your body makes a V shape.

Grab a dumbbell at your chest height using both hands, and move the dumbbell to one side while keeping your legs up and bent. Rotate your body as far as you can, and slowly rotate it back to the opposite side. Continue for a few reps on both sides.

Takeaway

A strong and well-defined core is an important part of the body, as it stabilizes and supports the spine, and even helps promote good posture.

Practicing the aforementioned fat-burning dumbbell exercises regularly is sure to improve strength in the core muscles and help reduce weight as well. Moreover, these exercises can keep low back pain at bay and help boost overall muscle flexibility too.

