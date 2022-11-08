Want to make your arms huge? The best way to achieve stronger, bigger, and huge arms is to include weighted arm exercises in your fitness routine.

There are three muscle groups in the arms—biceps, triceps, and deltoids. If you wish to get bigger arms, it is important to work on all three from different angles. As they are oppositely functioning muscles, they need different sets of exercises for overall strength training.

In this article, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most effective weighted arm exercises that will target your muscles from every angle and add strength and mass to your arms. To perform these exercises safely, however, make sure that you opt for a weight that allows you to complete at least 12 reps with the right form.

6 Weighted Arm Exercises to Achieve Huge Arms

Aim to perform each of the following weighted arm exercises for 3 sets of 10–12 reps and train no more than thrice a week.

1. Skull Crusher

Skull crushers are one of the best weighted arm exercises that activate and add mass to the triceps.

How should you do it?

Lie on the floor or bench with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand and move your arms straight up. Bend your elbows to lower the dumbbells near your temples and pause at the bottom.

Press the dumbbells back to their initial position and repeat.

2. Triceps Kickback

Triceps kickbacks are another simple and effective exercise to develop huge arms. They also add to upper body strength and help boost flexibility and balance.

How should you do it?

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, stand with your knees bent and lean slightly forward.

Maintaining the position, start to row the dumbbells up so that your upper arms get in line with your sides. As you row, ensure that your elbows form a 90-degree angle.

Squeeze your triceps and extend your arms to press the weights back and up.

Return the dumbbells to their initial position and perform the exercise for a few reps.

3. Lateral Raises

Lateral raises are quite productive weighted arm exercises as they help you achieve bigger and stronger arms and shoulders. Apart from enhancing your upper body appearance, this exercise boosts your shoulder mobility and increases your range of motion.

How should you do it?

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and position them at your sides. Slightly bend your elbow and stand tall with your feet positioned at shoulder distance.

Engage your core muscles and lift your arms out to your sides. As you lift, ensure that your arms are straight. Continue to lift until your arms reach your shoulder height.

Pause for a second at the top position and then lower the dumbbells back to their start.

Repeat.

4. Triceps Extension

The triceps extension helps isolate the triceps and targets your upper arms. It is quite useful when you wish to develop muscle in the arms. It is also a good way to improve strength in your arms.

How should you do it?

Sit or stand and hold a dumbbell with both hands.

Slowly lift the dumbbell and bring it above your head. Ensure that it is vertically oriented and aligned well with your spine.

Engage your abs and lower the dumbbells back until your forearms nearly touch your biceps.

Press the weight back up to the initial position while keeping your arms stable.

Repeat.

5. Concentration Curl

The concentration curl is one of the best weighted arm exercises as it primarily targets the biceps and helps develop arm strength and muscle.

How should you do it?

Sit straight on a bench and grab a dumbbell in your left hand.

Rest your left arm against your left thigh and slowly curl the dumbbell up.

Pause at the top position and then slowly lower the dumbbell back to its start.

Now grab the dumbbell in your right hand and perform the exercise.

6. Prone Dumbbell Spider Curl

Spider curls basically target the biceps and add definition to your upper arms. Plus, they work your forearm flexors and help strengthen them.

How should you do it?

Lie on your belly on an incline bench and grab a dumbbell in each hand while allowing the weights to hang directly under your shoulders.

Now engage your biceps and curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Lower them down to the start and repeat.

Takeaway

Now that you know about these super effective weighted arm exercises, add them to your strength training regimen to achieve your goals. Just be careful with your form and do not start your training with very heavy weights. Begin with light weights and gradually increase the weight as you progress.

