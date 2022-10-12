6 Best Triceps Exercises for Men to Get Bulky Arms

If you want to achieve bulky arms, incorporating triceps exercises into your workout routine is the most effective thing to do.

The triceps brachii, commonly known as triceps, are the muscles that are located on the back of your upper arms. They are made up of three heads namely, the lateral head, the long head and the medial head. These run between your elbows and shoulders and help to stabilize your shoulders and strengthen your arms. If you want to get stronger arms, it is important to hit all three heads of the triceps, and for this, you need a variety of triceps exercises.

To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most effective triceps exercises that are sure to help you build stronger and bulkier arms.

6 triceps exercises to achieve stronger and more defined arms

Try out these exercises on your next arm workout day and be consistent for a few weeks to see results.

1. Close-grip bench press

To do this exercise:

Hold a barbell using an overhand grip and keep your hands slightly closer than your shoulder width.

Hold the barbell above your sternum and make sure your arms are completely straight.

Lower the barbell straight down and pause for a second at the bottom position.

Slowly press the bar up to the start and repeat.

Continue for a few reps.

2. Isolated triceps extension

To do this exercise:

Sit tall on a bench and hold a dumbbell.

Now form a diamond shape using both hands to hold the top end of the dumbbell. Slowly lift the dumbbell over your head while keeping your core muscles tight and your elbows up.

Lower the weight down the top of your back by flexing your elbow and maintaining tight abs and stable shoulders.

Lift the dumbbell by fully extending your arms and pause for a few seconds to squeeze at the top of the movement.

Return the weight to the start and continue the exercise for a few more reps.

3. Skullcrushers with an EZ bar

To do this exercise:

Hold the EZ bar using an overhand grip and extend your arms straight up.

Keeping your elbows straight and tucked in, lower the bar until it gets an inch from your forehead. As you do this, ensure to keep your upper arms perpendicular to the ground at all times. Extend your arms back to the start, and do not not to lock your elbows.

Complete the desired number of reps.

4. Diamond press-up

To do this exercise:

Take a standard plank or a push-up position with your hands and toes on the floor.

Move your hands close to one another at your chest level and ensure your thumbs touch each other. Your forefingers should also touch each other.

Keep your spine straight and squeeze your glutes and core muscles.

Slowly lower yourself down towards the floor, pause and maintain the squeeze in your glutes and core.

Push back up while maintaining the diamond formation and straightening your arms.

5. One-arm kettlebell floor press

To do this exercise:

Start this exercise by lying on the floor. Hold a kettlebell in one hand and keep your upper arm supported by the floor.

Now extend your arm and raise the kettlebell straight up towards the ceiling. That completes one rep.

Slowly lower the kettlebell to the initial position and repeat.

Continue for the desired number of reps.

6. Dips

To do this exercise:

Stand straight in between the rails of the dip bar.

Hold each bar with both your arms straight down on your sides. To keep from touching the ground, you may bend your knees.

Now slowly bend your elbows and lower your body until your upper arms get parallel to the floor.

Next, straighten your arms until you get back to your starting position.

Repeat the exercise 10 times.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises are great for the tricep muscles, and are sure to help you build stronger, bigger, and bulkier arms. While these exercises are important, you can’t ignore the fact that your nutrition is also equally essential for your muscle growth. So, to promote overall development in your arms and other muscles of your body, be mindful of your nutrition and focus on eating clean and healthy foods.

