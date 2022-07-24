5 Beginner Exercises for Women to Get Stronger Triceps

If your goal is to achieve stronger triceps, incorporating specific triceps exercises into your routine can be the best thing to do.

The triceps have different heads, namely the lateral head, long head and medial head. All three heads contract during arm exercises. There are specific workouts that target these muscles individually.

The best way to develop a toned and stronger upper arm is to include exercises that target all these muscles from every angle. For most women, the tricep area is also prone to fat accumulation. Fortunately, with regular triceps exercises, arm fat can be reduced easily.

Beginner-level Exercises for Well-toned Triceps

Here's a look at five beginner-level exercises for women to get well-toned triceps:

1) Triceps Extension

This exercise is quite simple yet very effective. You can use a resistance band or dumbbells to perform this workout.

Steps:

Grab a light dumbbell with both hands, and position your feet at a shoulder distance. Keep your shoulders relaxed and abs engaged throughout the exercise.

Start to lift your hand above your head, and extend it fully overhead with your palms facing up.

Fex your elbows, and lower your arms behind your head gently till they reach your biceps.

Breathe easily, and bring your arm back to the start.

Complete ten reps.

#2 Triceps Push-up

The triceps push-up is a classic all-around exercise that not only works your arms but also strengthens your core, back, biceps and glutes all at once.

Steps:

Position your hands on the floor at a shoulder distance. Make sure to keep your feet together behind you.

Keeping a straight back, start to bend your elbows, and lower your upper body towards the floor. As you do that, ensure your elbows are in contact with both sides of your body.

As you exhale, extend both elbows to raise your body back to the initial position.

Complete 15 reps.

#3 Dumbbell Floor Press

The stable posture in this exercise will allow you to challenge your triceps even more as compared to other exercises.

Steps:

Lie on your back. Keep your feet flat, with your knees properly bent.

Grab a light dumbbell in both hands, and keep your elbows out at a 45-degree angle from your sides.

Make sure to keep your lower back pressed against the floor, and start to press the dumbbells straight up over your chest.

Pause for a second, and bend your elbows to lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Complete ten reps.

4) Triceps Dip

This exercise targets your forearm muscles, back, shoulders, hamstrings and glutes and can produce amazing results if you do it regularly.

Steps:

Stand in front of a bench or a sturdy chair, and hold the edge by positioning your hands behind.

Make sure your fist is facing forward, and both legs are fully extended.

Balance your body on your heels, and keep your core muscles engaged throughout the exercise.

Slowly start to lower your body till your elbows get at a 90-degree angle.

Lift to the starting position again, and repeat.

Complete ten reps.

5) Dumbbell Kickback

The triceps kickback is a bilateral exercise that targets the lateral and medial heads of the triceps. It also activates and challenges your entire core muscle.

Steps:

Stand with your knees slightly bent and body hinged at a 45-degree angle.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and keep your elbows bent.

Keeping your underarms still, press the dumbbell back, and extend your arms.

Return to the starting position.

Complete ten reps with each hand.

Takeaway

The exercises mentioned above are easy to perform and suitable for women of all fitness levels.

Performing these exercises regularly will not only help tone your triceps but also strengthen other muscles too, including your shoulders, biceps, back, hamstrings, quads, chest and glutes. That will help develop strength, improve flexibility and posture, and protect your upper body against injuries.

If you're a beginner, make sure to start with light dumbbells, and go slow. Do not overtrain your muscles; rather focus more on improving your form. Over time, as you gain strength, increase your exercise intensity, and work your way up to more advanced exercises and heavy weights.

