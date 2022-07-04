7 Best Exercises for Women to Get Defined Abs

If you think achieving visible abs is impossible for women, you are mistaken. While it may be a challenging task, the right exercises along with a healthy diet can help you develop sculpted midriffs.

The most effective abs exercises for women are those that target all four muscles in their core, including external abdominal obliques, internal abdominal obliques, rectus abdominus and transverse abdominus.

To properly target all these muscles, it is important to practice a range of stabilisation exercises. Luckily, certain exercises target the abs more and burn more calories than traditional abdominal exercises, such as sit-ups.

Exercises for Women to Get Toned Abs

Here's a look at seven best exercises for women to achieve well-toned abs.

1) Glute Bridge March

This exercise not only works on your abdominals but also fires up your glutes.

To do it:

Begin the exercise by lying on your back with your heels under the knees, legs bent and your feet flat on the ground.

Extend both your arms over your chest, and lift your hips so that your body forms an impaginary straight line from your knees to shoulders.

Engage your abdominal muscles, and raise your right knee just over your hip while maintaining a 90-degree angle with that leg.

Hold this position for a moment, and lower your foot.

Repeat the exercise with your left leg.

Continue for 30 seconds.

2) Plank with Knee Tap

This exercise requires slow movements that help engage your core muscles while preventing strain on your neck by allowing your knees to touch the ground.

To do it:

Start with a plank position. Keep your elbows under your shoulders and your abs properly engaged.

Slowly lower both knees till they reach the floor.

Return to the initial plank position to complete one rep.

Repeat ten times.

3) Deadbug

This exercise stabilises and strengthens the core muscles without the risk of neck strain. Doing this exercise regularly can also improve your overall body posture and prevent lower back pain.

To do it:

Begin the movement by lying on your back on a flat surface, with your arms extended straight towards the ceiling.

Make sure your arms are in with your shoulders, and your legs are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Keeping your lower back pressed properly against the ground and engaging your core, lower and extend your right leg till your heel touches the floor. Simultaneously, extend and lower your left arm so that your hand touches the ground overhead.

Pause for a moment, and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise on the other side.

4) Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle Crunches help develop the abs and also target the hamstrings and quadriceps.

To do it:

Lie down straight on your back on a flat surface.

Put your hands on either side of your head.

Slowly curl up to a 45-degree angle, and twist to your left. Simultaneously, bring your left knee to your chest, and try to reach your left knee to your right elbow.

Rotate your upper body towards your right. Bring your right knee towards your chest, and reach your right knee to your left elbow.

Continue for 20 reps on each side.

5) Hanging Abs Curl

This is a very productive exercise to tone your core muscles. It targets your lower, transverse and inner abs while strengthening and toning your arms.

To do it:

Hold a pull-up bar tightly.

Allow your legs to dangle across your body, but make sure they are straight.

As you exhale, start to bend your knees while pulling your legs towards your chest.

On an inhale, lower your legs, and return them to the initial position.

Complete three sets of ten reps.

6) Reverse Crunch

This is another very effective core exercise that targets the deeper abs muscles without putting strain on your spine. When doing this exercise, remember not to pull your head towards your knees, but rather lift your shoulders to protect your neck.

To do it:

Lie straight on your back, and bring both your knees up at a 90-degree angle.

Keep your hands behind your head to support.

Slowly raise your chest towards your knees and your knees towards your chest.

Increase the intensity with each rep, and complete at least three sets of 15 reps.

7) Scissor Kicks

Scissor Kicks are also a great exercise for your abdominal muscles. However, make sure to keep your lower back engaged throughout the exercise, or simply raise your legs a bit higher.

To do it:

Begin by lying on your back.

Engage your abs, and contract your belly button.

Lift your legs off the floor while keeping your lower back to the floor.

Cross your left leg over your right, and simultaneously scissor your right leg over your left leg.

Keep switching legs till you’ve completed the desired number of reps.

Takeaway

Abs exercises like the ones mentioned above can help strengthen your entire abdominal muscles and improve your overall posture too. However, apart from these exercises, you must also make sure to eat right.

Load yourself on protein, and include foods like mushrooms, chicken breasts, fish, soy and lentils in your diet. Consume healthy fats, such as almonds, eggs, chia seeds, pine nuts, etc. to give your body the required nutrition.

